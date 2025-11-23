How To Watch: No. 14 Vanderbilt Football at Tennessee, Game 12
This is it for Vanderbilt. The Commodores have one last opportunity to add to the resume and make their final statement to the College Football Playoff committee.
Vanderbilt travels into Knoxville to take on in-state rival Tennessee for the final game of the regular season. Vanderbilt is coming off two consecutive wins against Auburn and Kentucky while Tennessee is coming off a win against Florida for its eighth win of the season.
For Vanderbilt, it is all about keeping its playoff hopes alive. For Tennessee, the game is all about spoiling the Commodores’ hopes of a magical ending to 2025. But most of all, it is two teams fighting for state bragging rights.
Throw out the record and throw out everything else you know about these two teams. It is rivalry week. Anything can happen. Vanderbilt is hoping to find vulnerabilities in the Tennessee defense, while the Volunteers are hoping that their offensive speed will confuse Vanderbilt’s defense.
Vanderbilt-Tennessee is one of the more premier matchups on rivalry Saturday, with the game being in midday primetime. Vanderbilt is looking for its first win against Tennessee since 2018.
Here is the television information for Vanderbilt’s game against Tennessee as well as the entire college football schedule for the final week of the regular season.
When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Nov. 29
Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: ESPN
Stats: Live Stats
In addition to Vanderbilt’s game against Kentucky, there are plenty more rivalry games throughout the week, including Alabama going to Jordan-Hare Stadium against Auburn. Here is the full schedule for rivalry week.
Week 14 College Football Schedule: Times and TV Information
Tuesday, Nov. 25
4:30 p.m.| Bowling Green at UMass | ESPNU
7:30 p.m.| Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 27
7:30 p.m. | Navy at Memphis | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 28
12 p.m. | Ole Miss at Mississippi State | ABC
12 p.m. | Iowa at Nebraska | CBS
12 p.m. | Ohio at Buffalo | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Kent State at Northern Illinois | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Utah at Kansas | ESPN
3 p.m. | Air Force at Colorado State | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta) | ABC
3:30 p.m. | San Diego State at New Mexico | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Temple at North Texas | ESPN
4 p.m. | Boise State at Utah State | CBS
7:30 p.m. | Indiana at Purdue | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Texas | ABC
9 p.m. | Arizona at Arizona State | FOX
Saturday, Nov. 29
12 p.m. | Ohio State at Michigan | FOX
12 p.m. | Clemson at South Carolina | SEC Network
12 p.m. | Iowa State at Oklahoma State | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Toledo at Central Michigan | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Ball State at Miami (Ohio) | CBSSN
1 p.m. | UTEP at Delaware | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Florida International at Sam Houston | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Marshall | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at Missouri State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Georgia State at Old Dominion | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Arkansas State at Appalachian State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Boston College at Syracuse | The CW Network
3 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UL Monroe at Louisiana | ESPN+
3 p.m. | South Alabama at Texas State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UAB at Tulsa | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | LSU at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m. | Vanderbilt at Tennessee
3:30 p.m. | Missouri at Arkansas
3:30 p.m. | Wisconsin at Minnesota | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Penn State at Rutgers | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Liberty | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Troy at Southern Miss | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Army at UTSA | ESPN+
3:45 p.m. | James Madison at Coastal Carolina | ESPNU
6:30 p.m. | Oregon State at Washington State | The CW Network
7 p.m. | Maryland at Michigan State | FS1
7 p.m. | Rice at South Florida | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Alabama at Auburn | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Northwestern at Illinois | FOX
7:30 p.m. | North Carolina at NC State | ACC Network
9 p.m. | UNLV at Nevada | CBSSN
10:30 p.m. | Notre Dame at Stanford | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Fresno State at San Jose State | FS1
11 p.m. | Wyoming at Hawai'i