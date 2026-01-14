Former Commodores Quarterback Returning to Vanderbilt

The Commodores are now up to 15 new players on the roster for next season by way of the transfer portal, the latest of whom is someone that has already spent a bit of time in Nashville before.

Former Vanderbilt quarterback Walter Taylor, who transferred away after his redshirt freshman season in 2023, is now returning to the Music City, according to On3. He joins the Commodores with one remaining year of eligibility.

BREAKING: Ball State transfer QB Walter Taylor has signed with Vanderbilt, @PeteNakos reports⚓️https://t.co/cTcm9FTiy3 pic.twitter.com/Sg7sotKYyB — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 14, 2026

As a prospect, Taylor was rated as the No. 93 quarterback in the 2022 class and the No. 63 overall prospect in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He held eight division one offers, two of which were from Power Four programs: Vanderbilt and Michigan State.

The former 3-Star prospect from Jackson, Alabama originally committed to Vanderbilt in November of 2021 and spent two seasons with the Commodores. Throughout his first stint in Nashville, Taylor saw time in just five games, completing 5-of-15 passes for 44 yards and adding just over 100 yards on the ground with one touchdown.

He transferred to Colorado ahead of his redshirt sophomore season, but did not see any game action in his time with the Buffaloes. Taylor reentered the transfer portal in 2024 and landed at Ball State, but again was unable to find the field as a redshirt junior.

Now, he returns to Vanderbilt for his last year of college football, but is expected to make a position change ahead of the upcoming season. Instead of quarterback, Taylor is going to transition to tight end, something he has a bit of experience with, dating back to his time at Jackson High School.

Former Vanderbilt quarterback Walter Taylor will play tight end in this stint as a Commodore, he tells @VandyOnSI. pic.twitter.com/vbRtVJLhUy — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) January 14, 2026

While he mostly served as the Aggies quarterback throughout his varsity career, Taylor did compile over 350 yards with seven touchdowns as a receiver in his senior year.

He has a massive, 6-foot-5, 240 lb. frame and is extremely athletic -- both of which should ease his transition into a new role.

With now 15 new transfer portal acquisitions, eight of which are for the offensive side of the ball, the Commodores appear to be poised for a big 2026 season. While topping what last year's team able to accomplish in 2025 is a tall task, Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff look to be on the verge of a perennial powerhouse in Nashville.

Incoming Vanderbilt Transfers

Outgoing Vanderbilt Transfers

CB Trudell Berry (Committed to Oklahoma State on 01/13/2026) DL Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala EDGE Linus Zunk (Committed to Washington State on 01/08/2026) IOL Cooper Starks (Committed to South Dakota State on 01/06/2026) LB Randon Fontenette (Committed to Colorado on 01/11/2026) OT Misael Sandoval (Committed to Ball State on 01/12/2026) RB AJ Newberry RB Chase Gillespie TE Larry Benton III TE Witt Edwards QB Jeremy St-Hilaire QB Drew Dickey (Committed to Arkansas State on 01/04/2026) WR Tre Richardson (Committed to Louisville on 01/09/2026) WR Chance Fitzgerald WR Jeremiah Dillon WR Boski Barrett

