Former Commodores Quarterback Returning to Vanderbilt
The Commodores are now up to 15 new players on the roster for next season by way of the transfer portal, the latest of whom is someone that has already spent a bit of time in Nashville before.
Former Vanderbilt quarterback Walter Taylor, who transferred away after his redshirt freshman season in 2023, is now returning to the Music City, according to On3. He joins the Commodores with one remaining year of eligibility.
As a prospect, Taylor was rated as the No. 93 quarterback in the 2022 class and the No. 63 overall prospect in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He held eight division one offers, two of which were from Power Four programs: Vanderbilt and Michigan State.
The former 3-Star prospect from Jackson, Alabama originally committed to Vanderbilt in November of 2021 and spent two seasons with the Commodores. Throughout his first stint in Nashville, Taylor saw time in just five games, completing 5-of-15 passes for 44 yards and adding just over 100 yards on the ground with one touchdown.
He transferred to Colorado ahead of his redshirt sophomore season, but did not see any game action in his time with the Buffaloes. Taylor reentered the transfer portal in 2024 and landed at Ball State, but again was unable to find the field as a redshirt junior.
Now, he returns to Vanderbilt for his last year of college football, but is expected to make a position change ahead of the upcoming season. Instead of quarterback, Taylor is going to transition to tight end, something he has a bit of experience with, dating back to his time at Jackson High School.
While he mostly served as the Aggies quarterback throughout his varsity career, Taylor did compile over 350 yards with seven touchdowns as a receiver in his senior year.
He has a massive, 6-foot-5, 240 lb. frame and is extremely athletic -- both of which should ease his transition into a new role.
With now 15 new transfer portal acquisitions, eight of which are for the offensive side of the ball, the Commodores appear to be poised for a big 2026 season. While topping what last year's team able to accomplish in 2025 is a tall task, Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff look to be on the verge of a perennial powerhouse in Nashville.
Incoming Vanderbilt Transfers
- EDGE CJ Jackson, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. (Committed on 01/09/2026)
- EDGE Brian Allen, Jr., 6-foot-3, 264 lbs. (Committed 01/11/2026)
- TE Maurice Veney, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. (Committed on 11/25/2025)
- TE Jayvontay Conner, 6-foot-4, 231 lbs. (Committed on 01/04/2026)
- TE Walter Taylor, 6-foot-5, 240 lbs. (Committed 01/14/2026)
- LS Kaden Schickel, 6-foot-2, 204 lbs. (Committed 01/20/2026)
- OL Beau Johnson, 6-foot-6, 297 lbs. (Committed on 01/05/2026)
- OL Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 315 lbs. (Committed 01/11/2026)
- DL Talan Carter, 6-foot-1, 300 lbs. (Committed on 01/05/2026)
- CB Cobey Sellers, 5-foot-11, 176 lbs. (Committed on 01/06/2026)
- IOL Lyndon Cooper, 6-foot-2, 310 lbs. (Committed 01/07/2026)
- P Tyler Ebel, 6-foot-4, 235 lbs. (Committed 01/08/2026)
- S Ricardo Jones, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. (Committed 01/11/2026)
- WR Cole Adams, 5-foot-10, 183 lbs. (Committed on 01/09/2026)
- WR Ja'Cory Thomas, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. (Committed 01/12/2026)
Outgoing Vanderbilt Transfers
- CB Trudell Berry (Committed to Oklahoma State on 01/13/2026)
- DL Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala
- EDGE Linus Zunk (Committed to Washington State on 01/08/2026)
- IOL Cooper Starks (Committed to South Dakota State on 01/06/2026)
- LB Randon Fontenette (Committed to Colorado on 01/11/2026)
- OT Misael Sandoval (Committed to Ball State on 01/12/2026)
- RB AJ Newberry
- RB Chase Gillespie
- TE Larry Benton III
- TE Witt Edwards
- QB Jeremy St-Hilaire
- QB Drew Dickey (Committed to Arkansas State on 01/04/2026)
- WR Tre Richardson (Committed to Louisville on 01/09/2026)
- WR Chance Fitzgerald
- WR Jeremiah Dillon
- WR Boski Barrett
Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. The Alabama graduate has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He’s regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the “All Things Bama Podcast.”Follow mawoods_