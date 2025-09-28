How To Watch: Vanderbilt Football at Alabama, Game 6
Time for a rematch.
Vanderbilt and Alabama meet back up after the Commodores upset the Crimson Tide a year ago 40-35. This time around, the two schools will meet in Tuscaloosa with plenty at stake. Vanderbilt rolls into Alabama with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2008. The Commodores have two road wins against power conference teams on their resume and will be looking for a third on Saturday.
Vanderbilt is a team not to be slept on. It has won all five of its games by 20 or more points. The Commodores have not just won their games, they have been burying them early week after week.
For Alabama, the Crimson Tide is coming off its biggest win of the year. It went into Athens and ended Georgia’s 33-game home win streak to start SEC play 1-0 with a 24-21 win over the Bulldogs.
All of the sudden, Alabama has entered back into the national conversation. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, is looking for the respect it is deserved to be in the national conversation. Playoff aspirations are very much alive for both Vanderbilt and Alabama.
The bottom line: is not your typical Alabama-Vanderbilt matchup. This year, both teams have an opportunity to get a ranked win on the resume and boost its postseason odds immensely, though it is of course still early in the conference schedule.
Not many people had this game circled on their calendars to start the season, but it is now. Here is the television information on Saturday’s Vanderbilt at Alabama game.
When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Oct. 4
Where: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: ABC
Stats: Live Stats
In addition to Vanderbilt’s game at Alabama, the SEC also has four other games going on this weekend, including Texas taking a trip down to the Swamp against Florida. The Gators are in desperate need for a win after starting 1-3. This week’s slate also includes another high-profile game as Miami goes on the road to Florida State.
Here is the entire Week 6 college football schedule. All times listed are in eastern time.
Week 6 College Football Schedule: Times and TV Information
Thursday, Oct. 2
9 p.m. | Sam Houston at New Mexico State | CBSSN
Friday, Oct. 3
7 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Delaware | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Charlotte at South Florida | ESPN2
10 p.m. | New Mexico at San Jose State | FS1
10:30 p.m. | West Virginia at BYU | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Colorado State at San Diego State | CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 4
12 p.m. | Kentucky at Georgia | ABC
12 p.m. | Iowa State at Cincinnati | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Wisconsin at Michigan | FOX
12 p.m. | Illinois at Purdue | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Boston College at Pitt | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Clemson at North Carolina | ESPN
12 p.m. | Kansas State at Baylor | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Air Force at Navy | CBS/Paramount+
12 p.m. | Army at UAB | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Ohio at Ball State | CBSSN
1 p.m. | Wake Forest at Virginia Tech | The CW Network
1 p.m. | UTSA at Temple | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Campbell at NC State | ESPN+/ACC Extra
2 p.m. | Oklahoma State at Arizona | TNT/truTV/HBO Max
2:30 p.m. | Western Michigan at UMass | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Penn State at UCLA | CBS
3:30 p.m. | Texas at Florida
3:30 p.m. | Vanderbilt at Alabama
3:30 p.m. | Boise State at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Washington at Maryland | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | UL Monroe at Northwestern | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Oregon State at Appalachian State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Virginia at Louisville
3:30 p.m. | Syracuse at SMU
3:30 p.m. | Florida International at UConn | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | James Madison at Georgia State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Central Michigan at Akron | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Buffalo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Kent State at Oklahoma | SEC Network
4 p.m. | Michigan State at Nebraska | FS1
4 p.m. | Texas State at Arkansas State | ESPNU
6 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Texas Tech at Houston | ESPN
7 p.m. | UNLV at Wyoming | CBSSN
7 p.m. | South Alabama at Troy | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at Rice | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Minnesota at Ohio State | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Miami (Fla.) at Florida State | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Mississippi State at Texas A&M | SEC Network
7:30 p.m. | Colorado at TCU | FOX
7:30 p.m. | Kansas at UCF | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Tulsa at Memphis | ESPNU
10:30 p.m. | Duke at Cal | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Nevada at Fresno State | CBSSN