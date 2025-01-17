Insider Says Vanderbilt Should Be Searching for This Caliber Recruit at Running Back
After a historic season, Vanderbilt needs to capitalize on their newfound success.
Clark Lea and his staff can't just sit back and let things come to them, they have to aggressively use this momentum and apply it to the recruiting trail so they can start bringing in some talented prospects to supplement the roster.
With some better activity that needs to take place from some members of the staff, all hands have to be on deck if they're going to accomplish that goal.
The Commodores were virtually dormant in the 2025 cycle compared to what they've done in the past, instead focusing the majority of their attention and resources on the transfer portal, but Lea knows the 2026 class has to yield better results.
Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports had a bold take on what caliber of player at the running back position Vanderbilt needs to land during this cycle.
"Given Vandy utilizes a run-centric offense, it needs to try to go get a 4-star tailback in this class," he wrote.
That's a lofty goal.
Since Lea was hired ahead of the 2021 campaign, the program has only signed eight total four-star recruits from the 2021-25 cycles per On3. They landed nine running backs during this time, but none of them were rated highly enough to be over three stars.
The running attack the Commodores have should be attractive to potential prospects, though.
While quarterback Diego Pavia was the leading rusher with 800 yards on a team-high 193 carries, sophomore Sedrick Alexander toted the rock 164 times for 586 yards and six touchdowns while AJ Newberry also got 41 carries for 185 yards and three scores in a backup role.
Is that enough for Lea and his staff to get their first-ever four-star recruit at the position?
That remains to be seen, but Weinstein is confident they showed enough with this new offense where these types of prospects would be interested in coming to Nashville.