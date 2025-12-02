Jared Curtis Signing Day to be Private Event
The sweepstakes for the top quarterback in the 2026 class all comes to an official end tomorrow as 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis plans to sign with either Vanderbilt or Georgia at Nashville Christian School.
The event of his signing day, however, will be a private event without media, as Nashville Christian School said in a statement.
“We will not have a public signing on Wednesday, December 3rd. Due to significant interest surrounding Jared Curtis’ college decision, and out of respect for the timelines required by collegiate programs, Jared will complete his signing paperwork privately,” the school said.
Curtis is a 5-star Nashville native that has been committed to Georgia, but rumors of him possibly flipping to Vanderbilt started to gain momentum over the past few weeks with popular recruiting reporters even changing their predictions to Curtis flipping to Vanderbilt.
“Jared recognizes the attention that typically surrounds National Signing Day. However, in a time where the landscape of college athletics can encourage shifting focus towards future opportunities, he has chosen a different path. Jared remains fully committed to the collective goal he shares with his teammates and coaches: preparing for Thursday’s State Championship game against a talented and well-coached University School of Jackson team,” the statement read.
Late Tuesday morning Steve Wiltfong of Rivals, a major college recruiting media outlet, reported that Curtis did flip from Georgia to Vanderbilt. The report spread like wildfire immediately. However, Curtis himself sent out a post on X (Twitter) refuting the report.
“Don’t know where all this is coming from. Haven’t had a chance to talk to either school yet. I’ll keep y’all posted,” Curtis posted.
Vanderbilt is hoping that the initial reports of Curtis flipping become reality at tomorrow’s signing day. If Curtis does in fact flip, he would instantly become the highest-rated recruit Vanderbilt football has ever had.
“With important work still ahead, Jared’s priorities reflect his dedication to his team and to the Nashville Christian School community. To support this continued focus, we will not be accepting outside guests when he signs this week,” the school continued in its statement. “Nashville Christian School is a private, college-preparatory institution serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Our mission is to be a Christian, authentic and dynamic school, equipping students to become global leaders. We strive to help students realize and pursue their full potential, both spiritually and academically, while fostering a relationship with God.”