Live Blog: No. 16 Vanderbilt Football at No. 10 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala..- One of the biggest games nobody thought would be a big game has arrived.
After a 5-0 start to the season, No. 16 Vanderbilt marches into Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium with a rematch against No. 10 Alabama. The Commodores have asserted their will against its five opponents this season, winning every game by at least 20 points.
Today presents the biggest challenge Vanderbilt has faced yet. Alabama comes in with a high-flying offense that contains plenty of talent all-around. Today will be a benchmark test for Vanderbilt’s defense. The defensive front for the Commodores has been taking the fight to the opponent and has produced multiple second half shutouts.
Today, Vanderbilt faces an Alabama team that is looking for revenge. Nearly a year ago to the day, the Commodores upset No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in Nashville as fans tore down the goal posts of FirstBank Stadium and carried them across the city.
But this season’s matchup is different. Both teams come in with impressive wins on their resumes and a win for either team today would only strengthen a resume. For Vanderbilt, it is looking to earn more respect from college football fans, and a win today would almost certainly do that. Ultimately, Vanderbilt believes in itself and its coaching staff and has backed up all the talk
Follow the live blog here for live updates from tonight’s Vanderbilt-Alabama game.
Live Blog
1st Quarter
- Stowers catches a pass right at the sticks. It was called incomplete at first, but was overturned to make it first down on its own 17-yard line.
- There it is: the first Alabama turnover of the season. Martel Hight picks off Ty Simpson on 4th and short. And all of the sudden the Vanderbilt faithful is making noise. What a start on the road for the defense.
- Alabama offense going down the field early. A Vanderbilt hands to the face penalty helps the Crimson Tide get to midfield.
Pregame
- Vanderbilt wins the toss and defers. Commodore defense on the field first.
- Vanderbilt takes the field.
- Under 10 minutes until kickoff. You can feel the energy in this stadium. What a day for football we have.
- The Commodore faithful has also shown up and shown out today. There is a noticeable Vanderbilt presence in the lower bowl.
- As we hit under a hour before kickoff, the stadium is starting to fill up, especially the student section in both the top and bottom bowls.
- Both teams are on the field warming up and getting ready for today's game. Vanderbilt is wearing its black helmets with white jerseys and white pants while Alabama is wearing its Crimson helmets with Crimson jerseys and white pants.
Weather Report
It is a beautiful, but busy day here in Tuscaloosa with family weekend and “College Gameday” both being in town this weekend. It is 81 degrees as we hit the 60-minute mark before kickoff. Temperatures are forecasted to stay relatively the same, dipping into the upper 70s by the end of the game. There is no rain in the forecast with not much cloud cover.