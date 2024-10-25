Recruiting Expert Claims that the Vanderbilt Commodores Have 'Staying Power'
We all know how special this season has been for the Vanderbilt Commodores.
There is a real chance that what Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea is building could be more than just one season that was just a pleasant surprise. Media members are beginning to buy into Vanderbilt being more than just a fad.
Rival national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman believes that the Commodores have "Staying Power" according to a recent article.
"This season, we’re seeing Vanderbilt take another step forward on the field as well as on the recruiting trail," Spiegelman writes. "It staved off SEC competition and others trying to flip long-time commitment Carson Lawrence, one of the most talented safeties in not only in Tennessee, but in the country, having a stellar season at Chattanooga McCallie School."
Lawrence has been committed to Vanderbilt since June of 2023. The 6-foot-2 defender holds a 4-star composite ranking. Holding onto talent like Lawrence has helped bolster the belief that Vanderbilt can continue to ascend the ranks in the SEC.
"This college football season has brought on more parity among teams than any season in recent memory, which includes a lot of usual suspects taking a step closer to the median and some traditional underdogs ascending,"Spiegelman writes. "I get the sense that Vanderbilt is one of those ascending programs.
Lawrence is the highest-rated commit in Vanderbilt's 2025 class. He recently went on social media to announce that he is “1000% COMMITTED. Thank you to every school that’s recruited me, but my recruitment is shut down!” The top commit has also been seen wearing Vandy gloves at practice.
The Commodores take on the Texas Longhorns this weekend at 3:15 CT on the SEC Network from FirstBank Stadium. Vanderbilt intends to bring multiple ‘blue chip’ recruits to the game as they hope to defeat a top 5 opponent for the second time this season. A win would also make the team bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018, an enormous feat for Lea alone.