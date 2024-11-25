This One Defensive Area Could Be Targeted by Vanderbilt in Transfer Portal
Vanderbilt has enjoyed an incredible season so far, one that had to feel like a long time coming for Clark Lea after going 5-7 in his second year on the job before they regressed to 2-10 last season.
The Commodores have already locked up a bowl appearance, something that signals this program is heading in the right direction. That could help them on the recruiting trail as they attempt to build a roster that can compete in the SEC instead of being the perennial doormat.
That's what this group accomplished this year.
With a 6-5 record, they went 2-3 in one-score games, so they really could have had a sensational season if they were able to come away with those wins.
Vanderbilt will have one final opportunity to play spoiler in the SEC at home on Saturday when they welcome their in-state rivals Tennessee to town, and since the Volunteers are ranked seventh in the new AP Poll, the Commodores can make a statement before they get ready for their bowl game.
Once the bow is put on this campaign, Lea and his staff will be figuring out how they can improve their roster going forward.
An area they certainly should look to upgrade is their pass rushing group.
Vanderbilt is tied for 58th at the FBS level with 23 sacks, but during their two losses the past two times they've been on the field, they've been able to muster up just one.
The Commodores only had 21 last year, so they have improved with one game remaining, but their lack of ability to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks has presented them issues at certain parts of the season.
There has been a huge year-over-year improvement on the defensive end for this team ever since they parted ways with Nick Howell and Lea took over as the main defensive coordinator with Steve Gregory becoming the associate.
Getting after the passer will be huge for Vanderbilt going forward, especially with the SEC projected to have more inexperienced quarterbacks at the helm across the board next season.