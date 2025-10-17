Three Matchup Thoughts: Vanderbilt vs. LSU
NASHVILLE---Here's Vanderbilt's chance.
If Clark Lea's team is going to achieve its goal of reaching the College Football Playoff, it's got to get this one on Saturday. The Commodores are 2.5-point favorites over LSU and are looking to pick up their first win over an AP Top 10 team since their upset win over No. 1 Alabama last season.
“It’d mean a lot for this program, a lot for this team,” Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander said. “I mean, we try to take it week by week. We want to go 1-0 each and every week. So for us to come out here and beat LSU would be great for our team and our university.”
Here's three thoughts on Vanderbilt's matchup with the Tigers.
Time to see if that loss in Tuscaloosa did anything for this Vanderbilt team
Vanderbilt was very clearly hurting after losing a game that it feels it could’ve won against Alabama. Diego Pavia came into the press conference without his normal swagger. Richie Hoskins looked gutted.
But, Khordae Sydnor said, jaws should be set heading into a potential rebound game for this team at FirstBank Stadium.
Vanderbilt appears to believe that it’s still the best team in the country and should have an extra level of motivation as a result of suffering its first loss. Time to see if it can channel it.
LSU is the second-best team Vanderbilt had played thus far
Vanderbilt has been tested, particularly with three power-five road games–but it hasn’t seen a whole lot of teams with the top-to-bottom talent level that this LSU team has.
The Tigers have struggled at times offensively through the first five games of the 2025 season, but they’re the caliber of team that is good enough for Vanderbilt to make a statement against with a win.
Vanderbilt will have to bring it if it wants a chance on Saturday afternoon.
Can Diego Pavia bounce back?
The story has been written many a time, but Pavia all but cost Vanderbilt a chance to win with his two red zone turnovers against Alabama.
Pavia is capable of far more and has gotten a vote of confidence from Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea as he looks to bounce back.
Vanderbilt will need a better version of Pavia on Saturday against LSU if it’s going to find a way to win. If Pavia’s life story of resilience says anything, it’s that Vanderbilt will have a better version of him on Saturday than it did in Tuscaloosa.