Three Matchup Thoughts: Vanderbilt vs South Carolina
Nashville---Vanderbilt football makes the trek out east to South Carolina to face off against the No. 11 Gamecocks as 6.5-point underdogs. It feels as if it's got a chance to rewrite the history that comes along with the series in which South Carolina has won 16-straight games, though.
"Nobody really talks about the Commodores," Vanderbilt offensive lineman Bryce Henderson said. "I think after we go in there and show these guys what’s what, people are gonna open their eyes up a little bit.”
Here's three thoughts on the matchup with South Carolina.
The matchup looks more intriguing than it initially did
As much as this Vanderbilt team warned not to count it out prior to the season, it still felt as if looking at its week three matchup against South Carolina was likely penciling a loss into its schedule for most of the offseason.
After the first two weeks of the season it’d be silly to indicate that Vanderbilt doesn’t have a chance to win as 6.5-point underdogs on Saturday, though.
Vanderbilt flexed its muscles and indicated how talented its roster is as it took down Virginia Tech 44-20 in Blacksburg. That game felt like more of the start of something rather than an end-all, be-all signature win.
South Carolina’s 24-11 win over Virginia Tech in week one felt significant in a similar way, but didn’t indicate to anyone that it was as unbeatable as its No.11 ranking indicates it is. The Gamecocks are still favored–and for good reason–but this Vanderbilt team certainly isn’t incapable of knocking it off on the road.
Here’s a heck of a quarterback matchup
As is often the case, the team with the better quarterback play will probably win on Saturday. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is the highest-rated quarterback in the country by Pro Football Focus through two weeks, but it’s not necessarily a given that he’ll be able to outperform South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
Sellers was often ranked as a top-three quarterback in the SEC throughout the preseason and is considered to be one of its best long-term prospects. The South Carolina quarterback has it all. He’s got the effortless arm strength. He’s got the legs. He’s got the mind.
Vanderbilt will have its hands full defending Sellers on Saturday, but so will South Carolina as it looks to slow down Pavia.
A win on Saturday would do wonders for perception
If Vanderbilt finds a way to leave Columbia with a win on Saturday, buckle up.
That would put Lea’s team at 3-0 with a ranked win on the road as well as a blowout win over a desperate Virginia Tech team in its house. It would be difficult to see a way in which Vanderbilt wouldn’t be in the AP Top 25 at that point.
If that didn’t do the trick, Vanderbilt would likely find a way to get there after its next two games against Georgia State and Utah State. It’s too early to think this way–particularly for Vanderbilt’s players and staff–but it could realistically be 5-0 heading into the Alabama game if it wins on Saturday.
Vanderbilt will have to handle its business first, but this would be its best win thus far if it’s able to find a way. It would take its momentum and stock to a place that it hasn’t been since mid last season.