Vanderbilt Battling With Auburn and Alabama for Coveted Four-Star Donovan Starr
Vanderbilt is going to have its hands full in a way that Clark Lea hasn't experienced before.
The NCAA introduced a new calendar this year when it comes to the recruiting and transfer portal schedules in an effort to make things easier on coaches around the country, but with the early signing period getting underway on Dec. 4 and the portal opening on Dec. 9, that puts a lot onto the plate of this staff with bowl prep also being done for the first time under Lea.
It's also important Vanderbilt has a good winter period.
Nobody lost more top 100 talent than the Commodores ahead of this season. The most important thing they have to do is make sure they hold onto their best players while also adding potential impact transfers of their own.
But, even though the portal is going to be their focus this cycle ahead of recruiting, that doesn't mean Vanderbilt isn't looking to bring in some of their high school targets.
They just landed a speedy, three-star wide receiver in a late commitment to boost their class, but the crown jewel they are going after is four-star Auburn commit Donovan Starr.
The 5-foot-11 cornerback is ranked as the 160th-best player in the 2025 class per On3's Industry Ranking, meaning he would easily be the best player Vanderbilt would land in this cycle.
Having been committed to Auburn since June, that hasn't stopped the Commodores from going after the Brentwood, Tennessee native to keep him in-state and part of their program.
If they're going to pull this off, though, not only do they have to flip him from Auburn, but they also have to beat out Alabama who reportedly is starting to pick up some steam after they had him on campus this past weekend.
The good news is Vanderbilt continues to be in the mix.
"Starr is strongly considering the Crimson Tide after the weekend in Tuscaloosa and we like their position, but the Commodores are hanging around," Chad Simmons of On3 said.
Vanderbilt would love to win this one.
Starr will announce his final decision on Dec. 6.