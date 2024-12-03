Vanderbilt Commodores Defensive Back Jeffrey Ugo Will Enter Transfer Portal
Vanderbilt is hoping they can keep the momentum they found this year going.
After Clark Lea made multiple changes to the coaching staff, the Commodores were able to have one of their most successful seasons in recent history despite losing tons of talent in the transfer portal.
They were able to get some key contributors of their own, specifically star quarterback Diego Pavia, and the hiring of Tim Beck to become their offensive coordinator turned this offense around to the point where he is now a semifinalist for the Broyles Award.
But, there is always the chance Vanderbilt gets their roster poached.
That's the name of the game in this new college football era with the transfer portal and NIL opportunities operating like the Wild West, so one of the most important things Lea needs to do this offseason is keep his roster together.
Unfortunately, one of their defenders already plans on entering the portal.
Coming to Vanderbilt as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class, Jeffrey Ugo appeared in nine games as a true freshman where he recorded 10 total tackles, six of them solo, and two pass breakups.
He continued to get playing time throughout his Commodores career, appearing in 23 games the past two years with three starts, but after recording 23 tackles last season with an interception, he saw his role decline this year to the point where he recorded just one tackle.
The transfer portal will be open until Dec. 28, so there is a chance Ugo comes back to Vanderbilt if he feels like there aren't better opportunities for him out there.