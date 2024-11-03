Vanderbilt Coach Wants Bowl Eligibility to be 'Launching Point' for Larger Goal
The Vanderbilt Commodores are going bowling!
For the first time since the 2018 season, the Commodores have picked up their sixth win of the season after defeating the Auburn Tigers on Saturday on the road at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The win now marks a program that is best for the team under head coach Clark Lea. In his fourth season with the team, he has finally turned the team around and into postseason play.
“This is a great moment for our program. One that we need to celebrate the right way. If you look at where we’ve come, I guess what amounts to 11 months now, we’ve had an incredible journey," said coach Lea. "I’m proud of this program. I’m proud of today. I thought that was a really gutsy win. I thought it took all three phases. It wasn’t pretty. I thought the entire game was a battle for control. At times they took control and at times we did. We synced up at the right time with some key special teams plays."
Vanderbilt last participated in bowl season in 2018, when Derek Mason was still the program's head coach. The Dores went 6-6 that year before losing in the Texas Bowl 45-38 against the Baylor Bears.
The program is coming off a disappointing 2-10 season in 2023, including going 0-8 in SEC play. However, it has already won three games in the conference.
Lea has turned the program around and now has the opportunity to prove they can remain in the conversation among the conference, not just this season but for 2025 and beyond.
"I believe the world needs a strong Vanderbilt football program."
The team got off to an early lead at the end of the first quarter after star quarterback Diego Pavia picked up his 14th passing touchdown of the season.
Vanderbilt battled with the Tigers, who limited the team to only seven points in the first half of the game.
Pavia sealed the deal late in the fourth quarter when he found his top target and star tight end Eli Stowers for the team’s second touchdown of the day.
The win still keeps small hopes alive that the team will not only play in a bowl game but also make it to the College Football Playoffs. To do so, they would have to win their remaining three games. Coach Lea also sees the path ahead.
"I see this as another launching point for us...I never said outright that our goal is to go to a bowl. Our goal is to get everything we can out of this team. Every day we invest more with this group of guys. There’s really no limitation on what we can accomplish through the finish of this season."
One more win will secure a winning season for Lea for the first time as the coach at Vanderbilt. With bigger goals in mind, they still need to take it one game at a time. The Commodores will be back in action next Saturday at FirstBank Stadium against the South Carolina Gamecocks.