Vanderbilt Commit Keeyshawn Tabuteau Won't Declare Himself an Underdog. Perhaps he Could Prove to Be One, Though.
Three-star Vanderbilt wide receiver commit Keeyshawn Tabuteau won’t say he’s an underdog, but those around him will. If the Vanderbilt staff was legally able to comment on him publicly, they’d likely say the same.
Yet, the three-star receiver won’t say it about it himself. Don’t get it twisted, though. That’s anything but an indictment on his self belief, perhaps it’s an endorsement of it.
“I don’t pay attention to that,” Tabuteau told Vandy on SI. “I got other things to focus on because once you get to college, rankings and stars don’t matter so all I gotta do is perfect my craft.”
Tabuteau says he isn’t worried about stars or rankings, but throughout his recruiting process he did pay attention to which schools thought that he could be a player that makes an impact more than others.
That was good news for Vanderbilt, which extended the McCallie School receiver an offer two years ago and hasn't stopped recruiting him since. Their faith in Tabuteau’s development and subsequent effort on the recruiting trail paid off as they secured a commitment from the versatile 5-foot-11 receiver.
“Vandy was one of the programs that offered me early,” Tabuteau said. “They kept believing in me during those two years and they never let go.”
Despite picked up offers from Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin over the last couple years. But, he didn’t let go either. Instead, he kept Vanderbilt wide receivers coach Alex Bailey and his pitch in mind while going for over 1,200 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in his final two high school seasons.
Tabuteau had a few official visits set up in the late summer, but ultimately cancelled them in order to commit to Vanderbilt. Now he’ll look to bring his skillset that can be effective in the slot or as a downfield threat to Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt’s bread and butter isn’t necessarily a downfield passing attack, but Tabuteau has bought in to Vanderbilt’s plan in regards to how they’ll use him. At the very least, he’s got something in common with Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck.
“He likes to score touchdowns, I like to score touchdowns and catch the ball,” Tabuteau said. “He knows how to use his offense. He runs the ball a lot and then he’ll pass. He told me he tries to be balanced. He’ll run the ball and then he can hit a post route. He sees me a lot running that post route and going deep because that’s what he likes.”
Tabuteau has caught plenty of those over the course of the past two seasons on state championship teams at McCallie School, where he was teammates with current Vanderbilt safety Carson Lawrence and Vanderbilt quarterback Jeremy St Hilare.
Underrated or not, the three-star receiver is ready to work. He’s ready to prove himself. He’s ready to win like he did in high school. Perhaps he’s more understated than an average player at his position, but don’t take that for a lack of self confidence.
He’s got plenty of that.
“I feel like I can get a lot better every day,” Tabuteau said. “That’s what I do and I’m just training and getting ready for my senior season, all that will build up for my success in college once I get there.”