Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from 3-Star WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff added another commitment to the 2026 class on Tuesday, locking in 3-Star wide receiver Keeyshawn Tabuteau from Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was in Nashville for an official visit on June 13 and announces his commitment just days later.
The 5-foot-11, 165 lb. wideout took to social media to confirm the news.
Ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 87 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 16 player in the Volunteer State, Tabuteau has the ability to both operate underneath in the slot and also stretch the field with his incredible speed.
In two seasons of varsity football for the McCallie Blue Tornado, the Chattanooga native has compiled over 1,200 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has nearly 300 rushing yards in that same span with two more touchdowns.
Tabuteau is a multi-sport athlete, also suiting up for his school's track and field team. As a junior, he ran a blazing fast 10.81 second 100-meter dash and a 23.27 second 200-meter.
With the addition of Tabuteau, the Commodores once again sit at 13 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class. While it got off to a bit of a slower start than some maybe anticipated, Lea and the staff have put together a strong official visit season so far and are set up well for the fall.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 20
- 3-Star EDGE Garrett Witherington
Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)