Vanderbilt Commodores Fall Outside Top 30 of Power Rankings Despite Being Idle
The Vanderbilt Commodores did not play a game this past Saturday, but their chances at making the Southeastern Conference Championship were officially dropped to zero.
As they watched on from home, the Texas Longhorns defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks to officially close the door on the Commodores' path to the title game, though it would have been a difficult one.
While one of Vandy's chances to play spoiler was... spoiled... with the Florida Gators dropping the LSU Tigers Saturday, that all but ending their hopes of making the College Football Playoff.
Vanderbilt does still have one opportunity to play spoiler in their final game of the year against the Tennessee Volunteers.
It has been that kind of season for the Commodores, as they enter this week with a 6-4 record overall and a 3-3 record in conference play. Despite their record, and their lack of a game last Saturday, their stock has fallen in the eyes of some, with Chris Vannini of The Athletic dropping the program in his weekly college football power rankings from 29th to 31st.
It is an interesting place to be, as those same Tigers sit five spots higher in 26th, even with their loss to the Gators, a team that was ranked 54th last week.
LSU has had two losses in as many weeks and has been slowly collapsing.
The two teams will face off on Saturday, and who is ranked higher than who will become moot at the conclusion of that game, but for now, having the Tigers ahead of Vandy is questionable.
Both teams are 1-1 against their common opponents, though the Alabama Crimson Tide are much better than the South Carolina Gamecocks. The argument could certainly be made that Vanderbilt beating the Crimson Tide is much more impressive than LSU beating the Gamecocks.
Saturday's contest at Tiger Stadium is now a night game.
Historically, that has been one of the tougher environments in college football, though with the Tigers now out of conference championship and College Football Playoff contention, it may not be as threatening as it normally is.
It also did not stop Alabama from winning, 42-13, just two weeks ago.
It is certainly a winnable matchup for the Commodores, though once again, they will need to do so in upset fashion.
If any team is capable of doing it, it might just be the team with multiple upsets already under their belt this year.