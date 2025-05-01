Vanderbilt Continues to Add Depth Along D-Line
Vanderbilt will have no shortage of fresh bodies to rotate in-and-out along the defensive line. The Commodores have 11 defensive linemen on its current roster and, after yesterday, have added four more in the spring transfer portal cycle.
The most recent is former BYU lineman Joshua Singh, who announced his commitment on social media Wednesday. Singh will be a graduate student after spending four seasons with the Cougars. He saw his most playing time last season, playing in all 13 games and recording 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss.
The 6-foot, 285-pound native of Laie, Hawaii had 14 total tackles in his BYU career. He joins Jaylon Stone, Mason Nelson and Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala as spring defensive line transfers, along with former Texas lineman Aaron Bryant in the winter transfer portal window.
Vanderbilt Football Spring Transfers
Outgoing
DL De’Marion Thomas (Oklahoma State)
TE Kamrean Johnson (Wake Forest)
RB Johann Cardenas (Minnesota)
EDGE George Okorie
OL Josh Raymond
Incoming
DL Joshua Singh (BYU)
DL Jaylon Stone (SE Missouri State)
DL Mason Nelson (Western Michigan)
DL Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala (North Carolina)
OT Clinton Azubuike (North Arizona)
WR Tre Richardson (Washburn)
Vanderbilt Football Winter Transfers
Outgoing
Darren Agu, LB (New Mexico)
Micah Bell, WR (Georgia)
Callahan Blair, LB (Lafayette)
Boubacar Diakite, LB (North Alabama)
Will Farris, K
Tyler Fortenberry (Arkansas State)
Gunnar Hansen, T (Floria State)
Evan Herrmann, LB (Ohio)
Nate Johnson, QB (Utah)
Devin Lee, DL
Ezra McAllister, WR
Steven Sannieniola, S (Troy)
Jeffrey Ugochuksu, S (Coastal Carolina)
Alvin Williamson Jr., CB
Alan Wright, CB (Alabama State)
Incoming
Aaron Bryant, DL (Texas)
Chance Fitzgerald, WR (Virginia Tech)
Gunnar Givens, OL (Virginia Tech)
Isaia Glass, T (Oklahoma State)
Nick Haberer, P (Washington State)
Durham Harris, LS (Washington State)
CJ Heard, S (Florida Atlantic)
Bryce Henderson, OT (South Dakota)
Trent Hudson, WR (Mississippi State)
Keanu Koht, LB (Alabama)
Jordan Mathews, CB (Tennessee)
Sterling Porcher, OL (Texas Tech)
Tre Richardson, WR (Washburn)
Jordan White, OL (Liberty)