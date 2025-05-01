Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Continues to Add Depth Along D-Line

The Commodores now have five defensive lineman transfers from the winter and spring portal windows, giving them more than enough depth to compete in the SEC.

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea watches the video board after a missed call against the Alcorn State Braves during the first half at FirstBank Stadium.
Vanderbilt will have no shortage of fresh bodies to rotate in-and-out along the defensive line. The Commodores have 11 defensive linemen on its current roster and, after yesterday, have added four more in the spring transfer portal cycle.

The most recent is former BYU lineman Joshua Singh, who announced his commitment on social media Wednesday. Singh will be a graduate student after spending four seasons with the Cougars. He saw his most playing time last season, playing in all 13 games and recording 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss.

The 6-foot, 285-pound native of Laie, Hawaii had 14 total tackles in his BYU career. He joins Jaylon Stone, Mason Nelson and Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala as spring defensive line transfers, along with former Texas lineman Aaron Bryant in the winter transfer portal window.

Vanderbilt Football Spring Transfers

Outgoing

DL De’Marion Thomas (Oklahoma State)
TE Kamrean Johnson (Wake Forest)
RB Johann Cardenas (Minnesota)
EDGE George Okorie
OL Josh Raymond

Incoming

DL Joshua Singh (BYU)
DL Jaylon Stone (SE Missouri State)
DL Mason Nelson (Western Michigan)
DL Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala (North Carolina)
OT Clinton Azubuike (North Arizona)
WR Tre Richardson (Washburn)

Vanderbilt Football Winter Transfers

Outgoing

Darren Agu, LB (New Mexico)
Micah Bell, WR (Georgia)
Callahan Blair, LB (Lafayette)
Boubacar Diakite, LB (North Alabama)
Will Farris, K
Tyler Fortenberry (Arkansas State)
Gunnar Hansen, T (Floria State)
Evan Herrmann, LB (Ohio)
Nate Johnson, QB (Utah)
Devin Lee, DL
Ezra McAllister, WR
Steven Sannieniola, S (Troy)
Jeffrey Ugochuksu, S (Coastal Carolina)
Alvin Williamson Jr., CB
Alan Wright, CB (Alabama State)

Incoming

Aaron Bryant, DL (Texas)
Chance Fitzgerald, WR (Virginia Tech)
Gunnar Givens, OL (Virginia Tech)
Isaia Glass, T (Oklahoma State)
Nick Haberer, P (Washington State)
Durham Harris, LS (Washington State)
CJ Heard, S (Florida Atlantic)
Bryce Henderson, OT (South Dakota)
Trent Hudson, WR (Mississippi State)
Keanu Koht, LB (Alabama)
Jordan Mathews, CB (Tennessee)
Sterling Porcher, OL (Texas Tech)
Tre Richardson, WR (Washburn)
Jordan White, OL (Liberty)

TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

