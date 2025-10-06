Vanderbilt, Diego Pavia Have Lowest-Graded Outing of Season; PFF Notes
The argument could be made that Vanderbilt football showed America some positive things in its 30-14 loss to No. 10 Alabama at Bryant Denny Stadium on Saturday, but it still left plenty to be desired. That seems to be the idea behind its Pro Football Focus grades this week, as well.
Vanderbilt’s performance as a whole was graded a 61.7, the lowest of any of its outings this season by over five points. The Commodores were outgained 486-333 in total and were outscored 16-0 in the second half.
They felt as if a better performance could’ve allowed it to leave Tuscaloosa with a win, but all they can refer to is would’ve been and could’ve beens.
“I told the team ‘we don't like the feeling, but we earned the feeling,’” Lea said. “It's just like everything was just a little short of where we needed to be to win a game like that. And we have a good enough team to win a game like that. We did not play well enough tonight to get it done.”
Vanderbilt got its second-lowest offensive grade of the season, lowest passing grade of the season, its lowest defensive grade of the season and its lowest grade in pass rush and coverage.
Diego Pavia’s tough day
Pavia’s struggles have been well documented at this point and PFF appears to believe that it’s the case for good reason.
The Vanderbilt quarterback received a 57.4 grade, his second-lowest of the 2025 season. That ranked him 13th on Vanderbilt’s offense. His passing grade was a 60.8 while his running grade was a 53.7.
Pavia had two crucial turnovers in the red zone that changed the outlook of Saturday’s game.
“I put that game on me,” Pavia said postgame. ““You can’t turn the ball over twice in a game and expect to win…Myself, I pressed too hard because time was limited.”
Eli Stowers with the worst offensive grade of the game
Stowers received a 49.6 grade, the worst of any Vanderbilt offensive player.
The star Vanderbilt tight end had two drops on what Lea called “conversion downs” and had his lowest grade in his nine run blocking snaps with a 43.9. Stowers had a 52.5 grade in pass catching and a 65.4 in pass blocking.
Vanderbilt will need better from its go-to guy on offense.
Sedrick Alexander’s usage
Alexander was among the most used players on Vanderbilt’s offense, but…
He only had four carries.
Alexander ran for a 65-yard touchdown that gave Vanderbilt a chance early and never seemed to be involved after that. MK Young only had one attempt on Saturday.
How about this snap difference?
Vanderbilt’s defense played 73 snaps while its offense played 55. That was emblematic of its day as a whole.
Two homegrown standouts
Cole Spence had perhaps his best receiving day of his Vanderbilt career and received the highest grade on the team with an 84.1 overall grade and a 90.9 grade as a pass catcher.
Langston Patterson led the defense with a 76.4 in his 51 snaps. Vanderbilt’s transfers have gotten it here, but its returners shouldn’t be overlooked.