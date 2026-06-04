Vanderbilt Football Adds to 2027 Class With Four-Star Offensive Lineman

Vanderbilt football’s 2027 class got a brand new addition Thursday afternoon as its class moves to nine players.

Per a report from Rivals, the Commodores added four-star offensive tackle Jasper Ngokwere from Richardson High School in Richardson, Texas. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Ngokwere is the No. 28 offensive tackle in the 2027 class and the No. 45 player in the state of Texas.

Ngokwere chose Vanderbilt over Texas, Texas Tech, Northwestern, Arizona and others. Ngokwere is the second offensive lineman in the Commodores’ 2027 class.

Ngokwere has a big frame at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds as a junior in high school. He is a multi-sport athlete that plays basketball and track and field. With multi-sport recruits, experience from playing other sports tends to translate well on the explosiveness and athleticism side of things.

Per 247Sports’ scouting report for Ngokwere, he has the physical traits that teams want in a blocker while keeping good footwork as he goes through his blocking assignments. Additionally, Ngokwere displayed progression in his run blocking abilities during his junior season at Richardson.

The fit for Ngokwere committing to Vanderbilt makes a lot of sense. Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea has put in plenty of time and effort into building his offensive line. The Commodores were one of the best offensive lines in college football a season ago and hope to maintain that level of excellency up front into the future.

Bringing in a four-star like Ngokwere can certainly do that. Ngokwere is the second consensus four-star recruit to commit to Vanderbilt in the 2027 class.

Ngokwere is the ninth player to commit to play for Lea and Vanderbilt in this class. With Ngokwere’s commitment, the Commodores are currently 31st in the nationwide rankings for their 2027 class.

Vanderbilt is looking to continue the momentum and the noticeable national relevancy it has gained over the past two seasons. The Commodores have been much more competitive in the current era of college sports and their 2027 football class shows they are not going back to what they were just a few seasons ago.

What will be interesting to monitor is whether Ngokwere ever announces a shut down in his recruitment to stick with Vanderbilt. Over the weekend, Vanderbilt had multiple players such as four-star Omarii Sanders and three-star recruit Davion Crumitie announce they were shutting down their recruitments to stay loyal to the Commodores.

For now, though, Vanderbilt fans can sleep well knowing their team’s football class got definitively better with Ngokwere’s commitment.

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