Vanderbilt Football Drops Third Straight in Loss to Ole Miss

NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt lost its third game in a row Saturday, losing to Ole Miss by a score of 52-17.

The Ole Miss offense did not take long to get going. After the Vanderbilt defense stopped Ole Miss on the first drive, it was no match for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss on the second drive. Chambliss led Ole Miss on a 75-yard touchdown drive in under two minutes that ended in a 10-yard rushing touchdown for Chambliss and the Rebels.

Vanderbilt did end up responding with a score of its own. Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis completed passes of 34 and 27 yards to wide receiver Ja’Cory Thomas and tight end Cole Spence to lead the Commodores down the field.

But then, Vanderbilt started to get in its own way. A 15-yard personal foul penalty from offensive lineman Clinton Azubuike took Vanderbilt from the 2-yard line to the 17-yard line, making Vanderbilt settle for a field goal.

Then, Ole Miss continued to score. The Rebels went down the field for another 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped with a 2-yard touchdown from Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy. On that possession, Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight got called for a pass interference penalty in the end zone that put Ole Miss just in front of the end zone.

And on the next Ole Miss possession, Vanderbilt’s defensive mistakes continued. After Ole Miss got the ball into the red zone and did not convert on a third down, Vanderbilt defensive lineman Jaylon Stone was called for a personal foul penalty that gave the Rebels a first down instead of settling for a field goal. A few plays later, Vanderbilt surrendered another touchdown.

As if it were like clockwork, Vanderbilt’s defense surrendered another touchdown to Ole Miss just a few minutes later with a 39-yard passing touchdown from Chambliss to Deuce Alexander to bury Vanderbilt down 28-3.

That did not even finish the scoring in the first half, though. After Vanderbilt forced an Ole Miss punt, Curtis fumbled the ball on his own 1-yard line and Ole Miss picked it up and ran in the end zone. On the next kickoff return, Vanderbilt turned the ball over yet again and the Rebels scored a sixth touchdown to go up 42-3 at halftime.

In the second half, Vanderbilt outscored Ole Miss 14-3 to lose by 35 points.

With the loss, Vanderbilt drops to 3-3 after it started the season off 3-0. The Commodores will look to get back above .500 and snap their three-game losing streak next week when they host Arkansas.

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