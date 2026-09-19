Vanderbilt Football Gets Off To Disaster Start Against NC State
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NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football hasn’t had much of anything go right through a quarter against NC State, which most nationally believed it would beat.
NC State leads Vanderbilt 14-0, has scored a touchdown on two of its three drives and intercepted a long pass from Jared Curtis that was intended for Vanderbilt receiver Kayleb Barnett. Curtis is 3-for-6 with 16 passing yards through the first quarter, missed Brycen Coleman on a play that could've been a long gain and was inaccurate on a crucial third-down play to tight end Jayvontay Conner.
Saturday serves as a litmus test for this Vanderbilt team--which had yet to face a power-five program prior to taking the field against NC State. Vanderbilt beat Austin Peay 28-9 and Delaware 35-26 in its first two games of the season while NC State was blown out by Virginia in its opener.
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Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy