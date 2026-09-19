Vanderbilt Football Gets Off To Disaster Start Against NC State

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football hasn’t had much of anything go right through a quarter against NC State, which most nationally believed it would beat.

NC State leads Vanderbilt 14-0, has scored a touchdown on two of its three drives and intercepted a long pass from Jared Curtis that was intended for Vanderbilt receiver Kayleb Barnett. Curtis is 3-for-6 with 16 passing yards through the first quarter, missed Brycen Coleman on a play that could've been a long gain and was inaccurate on a crucial third-down play to tight end Jayvontay Conner.

Jared Curtis is picked off on a deep ball to Kayleb Barnett. What a mess for Vanderbilt thus far.



14-0, NC State. — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) September 19, 2026

Saturday serves as a litmus test for this Vanderbilt team--which had yet to face a power-five program prior to taking the field against NC State. Vanderbilt beat Austin Peay 28-9 and Delaware 35-26 in its first two games of the season while NC State was blown out by Virginia in its opener.

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