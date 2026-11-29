NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football wide receiver Junior Sherrill put up a peace sign towards the FirstBank Stadium crowd and exited the field after most Vanderbilt players following the Commodores’ season-ending loss to No. 5 Tennessee and seemingly knew it could be his final time leaving the field.

Sherrill is an attractive NFL Draft prospect that’s caught the eye of evaluators and teams throughout his senior season in which he’s clearly asserted himself as Vanderbilt’s best player, but he isn’t a lock to be drafted early. He also has an additional year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s new five-for-five system. Sherrill clearly has a decision on his hands.

Yet, he remains non-committal about what his next steps are.

“Right now I'm just staying where my feet are, staying in the present,” Sherrill said postgame, after what could be his final game in a Vanderbilt uniform. ”I'm gonna take this time and this night just to be with my family, be with them, and just reflect on the season.”

But, Sherrill isn’t acting as if he doesn’t have a decision in front of him. He knows he does.

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Sherrill said prior to Vanderbilt’s matchup with Florida that he feels like he’s getting closer to fulfilling his NFL dream and that it’s a “blessing” to be in the mix to get an opportunity at the next level, but that he was focused on the final two games of the season.

He used that intention to finish the season with 69 catches, 996 receiving yards, a 14.4 yard average and led the team in receiving in 10 games.

“You don't have to watch long to realize that Junior Sherrill has become a big part of his success,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said earlier this season. “Junior's a veteran player who's been here for a while. I mean, I've said this in here before, but I think when you play two quarterbacks, you challenge everybody and certainly for the receivers, there's a challenge in developing chemistry. So, I think Junior’s got peace of mind now that he's learning how to play with Jared, and they're developing really good chemistry.”

Vanderbilt landed Sherrill out of Nashville private school Lipscomb Academy and threw him into the fire as primarily a deep threat and gadget player as a freshman. Sherrill was a three-star prospect, but has been in pursuit of becoming a more complete receiver since his freshman season.

Now, he’s in a position to potentially be Vanderbilt’s next NFL player. He could also choose to return and change the dynamic of its 2027 season. The choice is Sherrill’s.

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