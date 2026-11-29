NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football wide receiver Junior Sherrill hit 1,000 receiving yards on the season in the second quarter of Vanderbilt’s rivalry matchup with Tennessee.

Sherrill is the first Vanderbilt wide receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season since Jordan Matthews did it in 2013. The program only has seven 1,000 yard receiving seasons total. Sherrill has four 100-yard receiving games this season and has become Vanderbilt’s best player.

He told Vandy on SI that he wanted to be the most dynamic player in the country with the ball in his hands and while he hasn’t done that, he’s become a bonafide star.

“You don't have to watch long to realize that Junior Sherrill has become a big part of his success,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said earlier this season. “Junior's a veteran player who's been here for a while. I mean, I've said this in here before, but I think when you play two quarterbacks, you challenge everybody and certainly for the receivers, there's a challenge in developing chemistry. So, I think Junior’s got peace of mind now that he's learning how to play with Jared, and they're developing really good chemistry.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Entering 2026, Vanderbilt knew that Sherrill had to be elite if it was going to have a dynamic offense with a first-year quarterback. Sherrill’s production has given him that title. Lea has also declared that Sherrill has become a safety blanket of sorts for Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis.

Vanderbilt landed Sherrill out of Nashville private school Lipscomb Academy and threw him into the fire as primarily a deep threat and gadget player as a freshman. Sherrill was a three-star prospect, but has been in pursuit of becoming a more complete receiver since his freshman season. Now, he feels like he’s on the verge of accomplishing that.

Sherrill has generated NFL buzz this season and participated in Vanderbilt’s senior day on Saturday, but his public messaging has pointed to the conclusion that he hasn’t yet decided on his future. He still has a year of eligibility remaining.

“I feel like what I did so far, I put good film on tape,” Sherrill said. “But there’s always another level.”

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.