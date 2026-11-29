NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt defensive end Brian Allen stood in the end zone with tears running down his face, hugging Vanderbilt defensive lineman Issa Ouattara. Lyndon Cooper sprinted into the locker room. Miles Capers walked stoically. Jayvontay Conner ripped his gloves off in frustration. Everyone else stared blankly into the tunnel while they watched this brutal season come to an end.

All the while, the stands behind them were filled with orange. Tennessee fans had taken over FirstBank Stadium and their team had just controlled the game for its near entirety in their seventh win in eight tries against Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt hoped to send its seniors out the right way, but that was always going to be a long shot considering what it is at this point and who its opponent was.

This Vanderbilt’s team pseudo walk of shame was a near microcosm of their season. It was discouraging, but it couldn’t do anything to fix its situation. All it could do was stroll off the field and think about where it all went wrong, Saturday and in 2026 as a whole.

That walk was a fitting end for this Vanderbilt team, which was a disappointment in itself.

“Frustrating year,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “I’m disappointed with the season and disappointed with the finish.”

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea argues a penalty call with an official during the second half of a SEC college football game against Tennessee at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This group declared that it had national championship aspirations, that it could be the best team in program history, that it was good enough to keep the good times rolling around here. It had a luxury that most Vanderbilt teams don’t have; it had a group of players that had won before and the momentum of a 10-win season. This group believed. But, it failed.

It looked more like a typical Vanderbilt football team than an embodiment of the new era of Vanderbilt football. It was bad enough to force the question of whether what it showed in 2024 and 2025 is sustainable.

Vanderbilt believes that its program infrastructure is as strong as it’s ever been in the Lea era, but there’s no shame in believing that Heisman finalist quarterback Diego Pavia had more to do with Vanderbilt’s magical two-year run than the program’s improvement as a whole. Vanderbilt didn’t do anything in 2026 to indicate otherwise. It certainly didn’t on Saturday night.

A year after Lea got one of his signature wins at Neyland Stadium, his program followed it up by losing 26-12 to Tennessee. This was never really a game. This group has proven that it’s not good enough to win a game like this. It was still solving problems 13 weeks into the season that Lea wanted to have solved months ago. Lea knew that wasn’t conducive to winning.

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“I think that’s a part of the story this year,” Lea said. “That’s a process issue that started 322 days ago. A lot of the learning’s going to be in how we maximize and how we build identity earlier and how we understand what winning’s going to require of a team earlier.”

Even when this group showed signs of life with a late comeback, it couldn’t fool anyone. This group doesn’t do what’s required of it to win games. Even in its four wins, it showed peripheral signs that it wasn’t a good football team. It was a talented football team–as evidenced by Carson Lawrence’s Saturday-night pick six and a few NFL throws from Jared Curtis–but it isn’t a good one.

It wasn’t a good team when it threw it away against Auburn. It wasn’t when it got blown out against Ole Miss. Not when it lost to Arkansas at home, either. This group’s coaching staff never got the most out of it and this team never learned how to win. It always believed it was better than it showed, but it finished 4-8. All this group can do now is ask you to take its word in regard to how good it could’ve been.

“Team six put so much into this, man,” Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard said. “[We were] so close, man.”

Nov 28, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Javin Gordon (6) hurddles over Vanderbilt Commodores safety CJ Heard (8) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In theory, this team was. But, was it really?

Lea has declared for years that he wants to run to win. His team’s biggest weakness was its ground game. He’s always thought his program had to win in the margins to win in the SEC. It was one of the most-penalized team in the country and turned it over too much to win. It was supposed to fight for every blade of grass, but its defense could rarely perform like the sum of its parts indicated. Lea has worked to build the program on a certain humility that allows it to believe that it will never enter a game that it can’t win, but also won’t enter a game it can’t lose. He often lamented his team’s posture of entitlement. This group always said that it was getting closer and to be patient with it, but it never delivered on its promises.

This was Lea’s worst coaching job yet and will require him to reinvent his program. He’ll have to change his transfer portal strategy. He’ll have to take a long, hard look at his coaching staff. He’ll have to sit in the dark for a few days to get to the bottom of where this all went wrong.

“I think there’s enough there in terms of the evidence to say that we really need to take a step back here and examine where we’re doing,” Lea said postgame. “I’m here to win and the mission is winning and so I’ll be as aggressive as I feel like the mission demands. We’ll scrutinize everything. I mean, I’m not gonna leave a stone unturned.”

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