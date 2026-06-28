Vanderbilt Football Top 20 Player Rankings: No. 13

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football is in a new era under head coach Clark Lea as it moves forward after a program-best 10-3 season, but does so while replacing star quarterback Diego Pavia and star tight end Eli Stowers.

Lea and company believe that the program can move forward as winners, though, and the amount of experience they bring back is at the forefront of the reasons why.

Lea has the 34th most experienced offense in the country, the No. 4 defense in the country, is No. 2 in game experience in the country and No. 12 in returning starts.

“Just in terms of quality depth, I mean, this is probably the best team we've had,” Lea told Vandy on SI. “Obviously, we have some big gaps to fill, and some of those gaps were our production leaders from a year ago, but I like this team. I like where we are.”

This Vanderbilt team doesn’t appear to have the elite names at the top of the roster that Lea’s 2025 team did, but he believes he’s got a capable group at every level.

In Vandy on SI’s top 20 players list, all three phases will be represented, as well as every offensive and defensive position group.

No. 13: Nick Rinaldi

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Nick Rinaldi (24) celebrates the sack of Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Rinaldi is as versatile and athletic a defensive player as Vanderbilt has on its roster and is perhaps the most underrated player on its roster.

2025 was a prove-it year of sorts for Rinaldi, who answered the call with 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and nine quarterback hurries.

The ceiling is still unknown for Rinaldi, who is entering his sixth year ever as a football player. He’s got an NFL-like body and athletic profile, and still feels as if he’s got plenty to tap into.

Why No. 13?

Rinaldi is set for another leap in 2026 as he steps into what looks to be a more permanent starting role at linebacker alongside Bryan Longwell.

His production doesn’t pop enough to put him in the top 10 of the list, but Rinaldi will likely have an impact that transcends his previous body of work and proves that he’s one of the better players on this Vanderbilt team.

“I feel like I’m a more developed backer now,” Rinaldi said prior to the 2025 season. “I may be a veteran, but I’m not a veteran in the actual game of football.”

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