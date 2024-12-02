Vanderbilt Has 'Complicated' Situation At Quarterback This Offseason
It's no surprise that Vanderbilt had their most successful season in a long time with star quarterback Diego Pavia at the helm.
To compete in the SEC and football as a whole, having someone who can make plays at the most important position in sports is a must-have, and after the Commodores got that by way of Pavia after he transferred in from New Mexico State, they qualified for a bowl game for the first time since 2018.
Head coach Clark Lea is looking to build upon what they accomplished this year.
Doing that hasn't been easy in Nashville, but with him being a local and wanting to create a powerhouse at Vanderbilt instead of using it as a stepping stone program, this has presented him an opportunity to get things going on the right track.
But, they might have to do it without Pavia.
He's currently suing the NCAA over an eligibility issue that stems from his time in junior college, so there is a good chance he has played his last game for Vanderbilt and in college football.
However, this is still a complex case, something laid out by Aria Gerson of The Tennessean.
"Diego Pavia will go to court Wednesday and argue his case for an injunction, which would allow him to maintain eligibility until a jury trial is heard. Even then, it's complicated, as Vanderbilt could commit to Pavia but risk the decision being overturned before the start of the 2025 season," she writes.
With that in mind, Vanderbilt should be looking for a transfer quarterback.
They likely would search for a dual-threat similar to what Pavia brought to the table last season, but like Gerson highlights, there is a chance Pavia could be eligible, making him the best possible option at quarterback.
It's hard to put all their eggs in that basket, though.
If Pavia is eventually ruled ineligible and they didn't go after a quarterback in the transfer portal because they thought he would be back in 2025, then they would almost assuredly have major issues at that position.
For them to get a quarterback necessary to compete at the SEC level again, those players are going to want guaranteed starting opportunities.
That becomes an issue if they believe Pavia could be the starter in 2025.