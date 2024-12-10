Vanderbilt Has Reportedly Reached Out to Transfer Wide Receiver Eric Rivers
Vanderbilt will be looking to build upon what they accomplished this season.
Unlike in years past, their campaign isn't over after the regular season since they will be playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2018 when they take on Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27.
The Commodores are hoping this performance allows them to land some of the better players in the transfer portal so they can start building something in Nashville under head coach Clark Lea.
With things opening on Dec. 9, Vanderbilt has seen their star offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen enter the portal.
Lea and his staff have to make this cycle a good one since they are focusing their attention on bringing in established players instead of going after recruits.
And according to Hayes Fawcett of On3, the Commodores are one of the 40-plus teams who have reached out to transfer wide receiver Eric Rivers.
The 5-foot-11 wide out from Florida International started his career as a defensive back with Memphis when he committed to the Tigers as a three-star recruit in the 2021 class, but after he played in seven games his freshman season, he missed all of 2022 and decided to transfer for the first time.
That's when he landed at FIU, deciding to convert to wide receiver.
The change has worked out well for Rivers.
In his two years with the Panthers, he's totaled 1,542 yards receiving with 14 touchdowns on 94 catches.
1,172 of those yards came this season, putting him fifth in the country, while 12 of those scores also came during this campaign that put him fourth.
Rivers has already become a hot name on the market, so Vanderbilt will have their work cut out for them if they want to bring in the talented pass catcher from the state of Tennessee.