Vanderbilt Podcaster Names Two X-Factors for the Commodores to Upset Texas
The Vanderbilt Commodores will need more than stellar quarterback play from Deigo Pavia to upset the Texas Longhorns this Saturday.
On a popular Vanderbilt podcast, Locked On Vandy, host Corey Burton was asked who, outside of Pavia, will need a big game for Vanderbilt to pull off their second historic upset of the season.
“It’s got to be Sedrick Alexander the running back,” Burton explained. “He has been phenomenal all year long. He’s got to continue to be phenomenal. He’s a little banged up. He’s a Texas native too.”
On the season, Alexander has 95 carries for 380 yards and has found the endzone five times on the ground. He’s also added 13 receptions for 127 yards and another score. Two of his scores were against Alabama on October 5th.
“He’s got to have a big game,” Burton said of the running back.
The narrative about Vanderbilt’s success has been tied to Pavia transferring over from New Mexico State but there have been other players that have been key in this unexpected run by the Commodores. Pavia has gotten the ball to some key players who have seen their production rise this season.
“Eli Stowers is going to be an x-factor, the tight end,” Burton said. “He had eight catches for 130 (yards) last weekend against Ball State. He’s been a weapon all year long.”
Stowers has been a factor this season. He’s hauled in 33 catches on the year and amassed 463 yards through the air. One of his best games of the season was on the biggest stage of his career. He had six receptions for 113 yards in the upset win over Alabama.
Everything will have to go right for Vanderbilt if they look to win their second game against a Top 5 ranked opponent on the season. They will need all the help they can get from the fans at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville as well. A win will not only be a huge win for the program, it would also secure the team for its first bowl season since 2018.
The Commodores will have their hands full against an extremely talented Texas Longhorns roster this Saturday. The SEC showdown will start at 3:15 CT on the SEC Network from Nashville.