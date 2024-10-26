Vanderbilt Star Quarterback Dealing with Nagging Injury Against Texas Longhorns
The Vanderbilt Commodores have a new problem as they head into halftime on Saturday.
The Dores star player missed some time with an injury as the team competed in an SEC showdown with the Texas Longhorns.
Late in the second quarter, star quarterback Diego Pavia left the field limping and headed straight to the injury tent. The injury came as the Commodores Trail the Texas Longhorns 21 to 7 in a top-25 matchup in Nashville.
The injury appeared to be Pavia's ankle issue; however, once Pavia left the injury tent, he had a left knee brace on. The New Mexico State transfer has 47 yards on the ground with a touchdown on eight carries so far today. He is also 5 for 9 with 55 yards in the air, including an interception that was deflecting at the line of scrimmage.
The Commodores started the game strong, with a Vanderbilt interception resulting in a touchdown on the team’s opening drive.
The Longhorns would bounce back quickly, however, and score on their next two drives. The Commodores trailed for the first time in an SEC contest this season. It marked their longest streak, and they held the lead in conference play since 1960.
Nate Johnson, a transfer from the University of Utah, entered the game for the Commodores, but Pavia returned as soon as he could.
He jogged around a little bit after spending some time in the tent. He did add a left knee brace before reentering the game. He missed four plays on the drive.
The team is looking to keep the game close as they head into the half. On the final drive before the second quarter came to an end, Texas picked up its second turnover of the game, stalling Vanderbilt's drive.
Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has 18 Consecutive completions following his first-quarter interception. They were unable to capitalize on the final turnover before half as the Commodores sent the team to the locker room trailing by 11 after a Brock Taylor field goal of 54 yards.
Vanderbilt will receive the ball to begin the second half. The game is available on the SEC Network.