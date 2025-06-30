Vanderbilt Tight End Included in Early 2026 NFL Mock Drafts
We’re only two months removed the NFL Draft and two months away from real games being played. So, it makes perfect sense to do 2026 NFL mock drafts.
A lot will change between now and the next NFL Draft, so these mock drafts are more entertainment than informative. But Vanderbilt fans have a reason to pay attention.
Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers will be featured in most mock drafts, including the one ESPN’s Matt Miller released earlier today.
Miller had Stowers has the No. 20 overall pick to the Denver Broncos. Here’s what Miller had to say about the pick:
“Sean Payton has been vocal about wanting to diversify the Broncos' passing game, most notably adding hybrid players he calls "jokers." He signed one in veteran tight end Evan Engram and drafted another in running back RJ Harvey but is looking for more. Stowers is my TE1 and is expected to break out even more after catching 49 passes for 638 yards and five touchdowns last season. He's more of a slot tight end at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, resembling Engram. Stowers would serve as a younger version of Engram with greater upside, though.”
SI.com’s 2026 NFL Draft Big Board has Stowers ranked as the No. 30 overall player in the country. Here’s the breakdown on Stowers from the big board:
“An oversized slot receiver at 6' 4" and 235 pounds, Stowers is quick, fluid and explosive. He has high-level change of direction getting in and out of breaks, which enables him to create space against defensive backs. Stowers has natural hands, and he’s fast, physical and competitive after the catch. His lack of size shows up as a blocker—he can be knocked backwards at the punch, struggles sustaining blocks in the box and doesn’t add much on chips. But for offenses seeking big-play potential and mismatches in the passing game, Stowers, a first-team All-SEC pick in 2024, should be highly valued.”
Of course, a lot of this could change based on how Stowers and others play, as well as injuries. But Vanderbilt fans don’t get the chance to see its players included in things like this very often.
Hopefully, that’s about to change.