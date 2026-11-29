NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard walked up to the podium for the final time during the 2026 season, fielding questions from the media after Vanderbilt’s season ended at the hands of No. 5 Tennessee, losing 26-12.

Heard’s tone was quiet as he tried to process a 12-game season in just a few short minutes. Clearly, there was disappointment in his tone given how he felt Vanderbilt was close to breaking through so many times this season.

One of the questions, though, was about the potential future of his football career. Heard has played three seasons of college football, where he began his career at Florida Atlantic before transferring to Vanderbilt ahead of the 2025 season.

Heard still has eligibility left, but he can also declare for the next NFL Draft if he so chooses. When he was asked about his future, Heard did not indicate one way or another what his decision was going to be.

“Sleep tonight and reflect on the season. Whatever God got planned for me next, man, I know it’s the best for me and my family,” Heard said. “But I’m not thinking that ahead right now.”

Though it has been a frustrating season for Vanderbilt and its defense, Heard was one of the bright spots throughout the season. Heard was one of the defensive leaders and recorded a career-high 90 tackles during the 2026 season.

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Heard also played a significant role in Vanderbilt's historic 2025 season last year, where he helped the Commodores achieve the 10-win mark for the first time in program history.

Heard’s college football journey has been one filled with adversity and triumph. Heard was originally dropped from his dream school, Florida State, in November of his senior year of high school. That led him on a path of scrambling to find another college home.

He eventually found FAU, where he had a breakout freshman season and immediately drew attention from plenty of power conference schools when he was in the transfer portal. Heard settled on Vanderbilt because of his first conversation with Commodores head coach Clark Lea. Heard resonated with Lea’s messaging of embracing the underdog role and decided Nashville was a place where he could be himself while also developing into the player he wants to be.

“You might not see the end of the tunnel. You might not see the end goal. Ultimately, it’s just letting you know that God’s here in your corner no matter what,” Heard told Vandy On SI on the lessons he’s learned through his college career. “The same thing that can make you smile is the same thing that can make you cry. Just be humble.”

For now, though, Heard has a big decision to think about over these next few weeks.

“I need some rest. This season we faced a lot of adversity,” Heard said. “Over the next couple weeks, I’ll have a clear answer.”

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