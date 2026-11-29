NASHVILLE—Clark Lea will likely spend plenty of time coming up with a more refined answer in the next few days, but his first reaction to the inevitable question of where this all went wrong for Vanderbilt football in 2026 is multifaceted.

Lea is clear that this was a disappointing and frustrating year for his program, but he believes his program got there in two different ways. Before its bye week, he believes it had three-phase issues going back to the Auburn game. He thought it didn’t generate enough offense, couldn’t get enough stops on defense and was losing the special teams battle. Coming out of the bye week, he felt as if Vanderbilt’s defense tightened down and that it was mostly Vanderbilt’s offense struggling that hurt it down the stretch.

“I think the story became growing an offense around a young quarterback,” Lea said. “We didn’t evolve that fast enough as a staff and that’s really where our attention shifts. We feel like we have a guy that is gonna be the best in the country.”

But, Lea knows that Curtis has to improve in order to become that and that Vanderbilt also has to organize better around him in order to facilitate growth within him. Lea appears to be optimistic that Vanderbilt can retain Curtis, which he talked about as a certainty–although Curtis has yet to announce what he plans to do.

Lea is clearly frustrated that Vanderbilt’s biggest issue down the stretch wasn’t that it was starting a freshman quarterback, though.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea argues a penalty call with an official during the second half of a SEC college football game against Tennessee at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He has declared for years that he wants to run to win. His team’s biggest weakness was its ground game. He’s always thought his program had to win in the margins to win in the SEC. It was one of the most-penalized team in the country and turned it over too much to win. It was supposed to fight for every blade of grass, but its defense could rarely perform like the sum of its parts indicated. Lea has worked to build the program on a certain humility that allows it to believe that it will never enter a game that it can’t win, but also won’t enter a game it can’t lose. He often lamented his team’s posture of entitlement.

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When Lea addressed this team’s shortcomings on Saturday night, though, he alluded more to his displeasure with its coaching staff than its players. The indication is that Lea and company will make significant changes to their roster once the offseason begins, and his Saturday night press conference appeared to be an indicator that he’ll do the same with his coaching staff.

Lea isn’t naive to the reality that his team was left working to solve problems in week 13 that he would’ve liked solved before fall camp began. He appears to be planning to address that.

“I think that’s a part of the story this year,” Lea said. “That’s a process issue that started 322 days ago. A lot of the learning’s going to be in how we maximize and how we build identity earlier and how we understand what winning’s going to require of a team earlier.”

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea walks off the field after the loss to Tennessee during an NCAA college football game on Nov. 28, 2026, Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lea showed no signs on Saturday night of being willing to sit on his hands and run the same coaching staff and team back in 2027 after Vanderbilt’s disappointing season. He believes this group was talented enough to be significantly better than its 4-8 record.

As a result, he’ll be working to find where this all went wrong.

“I think there’s enough there in terms of the evidence to say that we really need to take a step back here and examine where we’re doing,” Lea said postgame. “I’m here to win and the mission is winning and so I’ll be as aggressive as I feel like the mission demands. We’ll scrutinize everything. I mean, I’m not gonna leave a stone unturned.”

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