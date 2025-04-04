Must-Watch Pitching Battle: JD Thompson and Liam Peterson Face Off in Vanderbilt vs. Florida
Baseball fans looking to watch a pitcher’s duel should tune into Friday night’s game between No. 23 Vanderbilt and Florida.
The starting pitchers for the series opener both have 48 strikeouts this season, have given up a combined 19 walks and opposing batters have a batting average less than .225. Whatever hitting woes have plagued the Commodores and Gators most likely won’t be solved against Vanderbilt’s JD Thompson and Florida’s Liam Peterson.
Staff writer Taylor Hodges gives his thoughts on the pitching matchup in our first program breakdown video in the video above. You can find everything else you need to know about the Commodores and Gators game here:
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Mike Mancini, 2B
- RJ Austin, CF
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Mac Rose, DH
- Colin Barczi, C
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
- Rustan Rigdon, LF
Florida Gators Starting Lineup
- Justin Nadeau, 2B
- Bobby Boser, 3B
- Colby Shelton, SS
- Blake Cyr, LF
- Brendan Lawson, 1B
- Luke Heyman, C
- Brody Donay, DH
- Ashton Wilson, RF
- Hayden Yost, CF
Pitching Matchup
LHP JD Thompson (2-2, 4.62 ERA, 48 SO, 9 BB, .219 b/avg) vs. RHP Liam Peterson (4-1, 3.38 ERA, 48 SO, 10 BB, .225 b/avg)
Injury Report
Vanderbilt had listed Jacob Humphrey as probable for Friday’s game, but didn't appear on the final Student-Athlete Availability Report. The Commodores also have RHP Bryan England listed as out, which has been a common designation for him in recent reports. Florida has five players listed as out, all of whom have been out of action for a significant amount of time already.
Weather Report
Florida weather can be awkward, but the Commodores shouldn’t be worried about any major weather impacts on Friday’s game in Gainesville. Gametime temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s and dip lower as the evening progresses, according to AccuWeather’s forecast. Winds are expected to be minimal with gusts up to 16 miles per hour. True to its reputation, the humidity levels will be a factor with a forecast of 41 percent humidity.
How to Watch: No. 23 Vanderbilt at Florida
When: 5:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Condron Family Ballpark, Gainesville, Fla.
TV: SECN+
Radio: 102.5 The Game
Series: Florida leads the all-time series 148-84-1
Last Meeting: Vanderbilt won 6-3 (2024)
Last time out, Commodores: def. Western Kentucky, 5-4 (10 innings)
Last time out, Razorbacks: def. North Florida, 8-4