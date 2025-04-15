Vanderbilt Commodores

NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction 4.0: Another New No. 1 Overall Seed

Vanderbilt's rough series Oklahoma saw the Commodores fall even further away from hosting a NCAA Regional Tournament.

A new week and another new No. 1 overall seed in the latest NCAA Baseball Tournament Predictions.

After Arkansas lost two of three games to Georgia over the weekend, the Razorbacks fell back to No. 2 in the nation, allowing Texas to take over the No. 1 spot while the Bulldogs moved up to No. 5. But they’re all still in line to host NCAA Regionals, something No. 19 Vanderbilt can’t say.

In fact, after losing two games to No. 17 Oklahoma over the weekend, the Commodores have taken a couple steps further away from the top 16 national teams. But the Commodores’ play in the SEC where things do mean more, especially wins. A couple more SEC wins, especially if some of those come this weekend against Georgia, would see the Commodores move up into the top 16.

Version 4.0 of my NCAA Tournament Baseball Bracket is below, but here are a few notes and thoughts about the selection process:

Reminder, this isn’t a projection. This is what I think the bracket would look like if the selection committee made its selections today. I use the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings for the 16 national seeds and use current conference leaders to determine who receives the automatic tournament bids. Also, it seems fair to state that the top 25 ranked teams are in the tournament. So, once those spots were filled, I was left 15 at-large bids to hand out. You can see the full bracket below:

  • I got a little bit help this week with conference leaders, like UTSA and McNeese sitting at the top of their conferences. I didn’t have to give them an automatic bid, which opened the door wider for teams like NC State and Kansas State to get in.
  • When I started doing these brackets, I had written Texas A&M off completely. Well, the Aggies are back. They’re 20-15 overall and rank 27th in RPI. The Aggies are in, but they were one of my last four teams in.
  • East Tennessee State and Southeastern Louisiana were my last two teams in, but all of the other contenders have 10 or more losses. Sure, their low strength of schedule ranks (131 and 241, respectively) aren’t good, but I think 25 wins or more should get you in.

NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction 4.0

Longhorns cheer as Texas catcher Kimble Schuessler (10) hits a home run during the Longhorns' game against Houston Christian.
Longhorns cheer as Texas catcher Kimble Schuessler (10) hits a home run during the Longhorns' game against Houston Christian, April 8, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

Austin Regional

(1) Texas*
UTSA*
Arizona State
Navy*

Arkansas outfielder Logan Maxwell (22) celebrates after scoring a run during a NCAA baseball game against Georgia in Athens.
Arkansas outfielder Logan Maxwell (22) celebrates after scoring a run during a NCAA baseball game against Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Fayetteville Regional

(2) Arkansas
Western Kentucky*
UT Rio Grande Valley
NJIT*

Players join in the National Anthem on Military Appreciation Day before the game with Clemson and Gardner-Webb University.
Players join in the National Anthem on Military Appreciation Day before the game with Clemson and Gardner-Webb University at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Clemson Regional

(3) Clemson
Dallas Baptist
St. John's (NY)*
Pennsylvania*

Tennessee pitcher Brandon Arvidson (25) makes a face his teammates come to the mound during a NCAA baseball game.
Tennessee pitcher Brandon Arvidson (25) makes a face his teammates come to the mound during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Knoxville Regional

(4) Tennessee
Cal Poly*
East Tennessee State
Central Connecticut*

Georgia gets ready for the start of the game at a NCAA baseball game against Arkansas in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 11.
Georgia gets ready for the start of the game at a NCAA baseball game against Arkansas in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Athens Regional

(5) Georgia
Wake Forest
NC State
Missouri State*

Oregon State players watch their team compete against San Diego during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium.
Oregon State players watch their team compete against San Diego during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.

Corvallis Regional

(6) Oregon State
Mississippi State
Kansas State
St. Thomas (MN)*

The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Florida Gators at Dick Howser Stadium on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Florida Gators at Dick Howser Stadium on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Tallahassee Regional

(7) Florida State
TCU
Texas A&M
Bethune-Cookman*

The Auburn Tigers play against the Oregon State Beavers during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series.
The Auburn Tigers play against the Oregon State Beavers during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series presented by Kubota Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Auburn Regional

(8) Auburn
West Virginia*
Duke
George Mason*

Tigers Head Coach Jay Johnson, LSU Tigers take on Louisianas Ragin Cajuns at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Tuesday.
Tigers Head Coach Jay Johnson, LSU Tigers take on Louisianas Ragin Cajuns at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Baton Rogue Regional

(9) LSU
Southern Miss
SE Louisiana
Wright State*

UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) looks on in the dugout.
UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) looks on in the dugout. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Regional

(10) UCLA
Arizona
Grand Canyon
Fresno State

Ole Miss' Ryan Moerman (18) runs towards home during the game between Ole Miss and the University of Memphis at FedExPark.
Ole Miss' Ryan Moerman (18) runs towards home during the game between Ole Miss and the University of Memphis at FedExPark in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Oxford Regional

(11) Ole Miss
Coastal Carolina*
Kentucky
Tennessee Tech*

North Carolina Tar Heels players look an after a loss against the Florida State Seminoles at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
North Carolina Tar Heels players look an after a loss against the Florida State Seminoles at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Chapel Hill Regional

(12) North Carolina
Vanderbilt
Northeastern*
UNC Greensboro*

Irvine Regional

(13) UC Irvine
Virginia Tech
Stetson*
Utah Valley*

Atlanta Regional

(14) Georgia Tech
Oklahoma
Kansas
Ball State*

Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa Friday, April 11, 2025.
Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa Friday, April 11, 2025.

Tuscaloosa Regional

(15) Alabama
Troy
McNeese*
High Point*

Eugene Regional

(16) Oregon
Louisville
Fairfield*
Gonzaga*

