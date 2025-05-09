Commodores Add Kaili McLaren to Women's Basketball Staff: The Anchor, May 9, 2025
Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph announced the hiring of Kaili McLaren as assistant coach on Thursday.
“We are so excited to welcome Kaili McLaren to Vanderbilt,” said Ralph in a statement. “Our program has been built by great people who happen to be great basketball players and coaches, and Kaili perfectly fits this mold. She will bring a high level of energy and passion that will resonate deeply with our student-athletes.
“She also possesses an elite skill set for evaluating and training top-level talent, which will immediately elevate our player development and recruiting footprint. Kaili is a champion and has won championships at every level. She is a wonderful human being who will add depth and invaluable expertise to our coaching staff and program.”
McLaren joins the Commodores after three seasons as an assistant coach at Providence. She played college basketball at UConn where she was coached by Ralph. She was part of the Huskies 2009 and 2010 undefeated national championship winning teams.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Baseball: Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m. CT., SEC Network
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
No Vanderbilt Athletics in action.
Did You Notice?
Junior Lynn Lim sank a three-footer on the par-3 ninth hole to send Vanderbilt women’s golf back to the NCAA Championships by a single stroke on Wednesday at Keene Trace Golf Club.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
114 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Anybody can grab a tiger by the tail. You only survive by knowing what to do next.”- Anonymous
