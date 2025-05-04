Hannah Weissman and Graham Calton Named Brad Davis Community Service Winners: The Anchor, May 4, 2025
The Southeastern Conference announced its male and female Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners for all 16 member schools this week.
Vanderbilt swimmer Hannah Weissman and basketball player Graham Calton represented the Commodores and will each receive a $7,500 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC
The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Baseball: No. 18 Alabama at No. 15 Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SECN
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
- Baseball: Alabama 5, Vanderbilt 2
- Women's Tennis: UCLA 4, Vanderbilt 3
- Marta Sivina set the tone for championship Saturday at the Music City Challenge. Sivina cleared 1.65 meters in the high jump to claim victory.
- The Commodores 4x100 relay team of Ella Escobar, Tina Benzinger, Alima Kassim and Josie Donelson clocked a season best 45.51 seconds to win on Saturday and set the fourth fastest time in Vanderbilt program history.
- Santana Spearman won the 100-meter hurdles invite, recording a time of 13.33 seconds.
- Allyria McBride won the 400-meter hurdles for the Commodores, finishing in 58.47-seconds.
- Brady Bliven broke his own school record in the men's 800 with a time of 1:49.06, which earned a third-place finish.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
119 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“I know I'm not going to have two bad games in a row."- Chantelle Anderson
