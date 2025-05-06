Vanderbilt Administrator Named to NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee: The Anchor, May 6, 2025
Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee has been appointed to serve on the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee it was announced Monday.
“It’s a great honor to serve and support a sport that has meant so much to me personally and professionally,” Lee said in a statement. “I remember the thrill of competing with my teammates in the NCAA Tournament, and I look forward to being a part of a committee that helps make that dream come true for so many talented student-athletes.”
Lee has been athletic director since May 21, 2020 and is also currently a member of the NCAA Divisino 1 Men's Basketball Competition Committee.
Lee was a four-year letter winner, team captain and five-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection as a member of the Vanderbilt women's basketball team.
Lee—along with Jill Redmond from the Missouri Valley Conference and Maryland’s Colleen Sorem—will be part of the 12-member committee that will be chaired in 2025-26 by Amanda Braun, director of athletics at Milwaukee. Other committee members include Vicky Chun of Yale; Liz Darger of Brigham Young; Jill Bodensteiner of Saint Joseph’s (Pa.); Amy Folan of Central Michigan; Alex Gary of Western Carolina; Josh Heird of Louisville; Jeff Konya of San Jose State and Lynn Tighe of Villanova.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Women's Golf: NCAA Lexington Regional Round Two, Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Baseball: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Louisville, Lousiville, Ky. 6 p.m. CT., ACC Network
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
- Women's Golf: Vanderbilt shot 13-over in round one at the NCAA Lexington Regional. The Commodores are in 10th and sit five strokes behind TCU who occupies the fifth and final qualifying spot for the NCAA Championships.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt safety De'Rickey Wright has been invited to Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp. Wright gets to show off his ability for the Seahawks coaching staff as he attempts to make the NFL as an undrafted free agent.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
117 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
[If Aaron Rodgers got hurt and the Packers called, would he come back?] “I’d have to pass on that.”- Jay Cutler