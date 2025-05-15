Vanderbilt Athletes Help Maintain Academic Reputation: The Anchor, May 15, 2025
Have you heard about how the college sports landscape is changing?
No? Well, you have a lot to catch up on. Yes? Well, rest assured some things haven’t changed. For example, players can play for a different team each of their eligibility. But if you want to play for Vanderbilt, there are academic standards to maintain.
Specifically, athletes will have to ensure the school’s 31 consecutive semesters of its student-athletes producing a cumulative GPA above 3.0 doesn’t end. That streak continued with this past semester, with all student-athletes combining for a 3.45 GPA.
The women’s golf team produced the highest team GPA, a 3.94 for the semester. On the men’s side, the cross country squad led the way with a 3.78 GPA for the term, but every Vanderbilt program had a GPA above 3.0.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Baseball: Kentucky at No. 9 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN+
Track and Field: Vanderbilt at SEC Outdoor Championship, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. SECN+
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at NCAA Amherst Regional, 2nd Place
NCAA Amherst Regional
Team Scores
- Oklahoma -10
- Vanderbilt -6
- Tennessee -5
- Wake Forest -1
- Pepperdine +9
Vanderbilt Individual Scores
- Jackson Van Paris -8
- T6. Ryan Downes -3
- 17. Wells Williams E
- 46. Chase Nevins +8
- 64. John Broderick +13
Did You Notice?
- Ashley Horsley will serve as the executive director of strategy and operations for the athletics department. Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee announced the appointment, which utilizes Horsley’s executive experience in business and professional sports as Vanderbilt forges ahead in a new era of college sports. Horsley previously served as soccer’s director of operations, helping head coach Darren Ambrose and the Commodores reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
109 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
"I think the year off really helped me. It gave me a chance to work on everything in my game, in addition to concentrating on school."- Billy McCaffrey on transferring