Vanderbilt Athletics Goes 2-3 Over Weekend: The Anchor
With Vanderbilt football on a bye week, Vanderbilt athletics still had a few sporting events elsewhere around the athletics programs.
It all started Friday afternoon with Vanderbilt baseball getting back in action on the diamond with two exhibition games out west against Utah. The two schools played and split a pair of seven-inning exhibition games with the Utes taking the first game of the day 7-5 and the Commodores ending the day with a win 3-2 in the second half of the double-header.
In the first game, Mike Mancini and Logan Johnstone combined for three doubles and Mancini also hit a two-run home run. In the second game, Colin Barczi got two doubles for himself as well.
Vanderbilt closes its fall season on Friday with its final exhibition game at Hawkins Field against Murray State. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT.
On the soccer field, Vanderbilt got a shutout win over Missouri 2-0. Courtney Jones scored both of Vanderbilt’s goals in the first 20 minutes in the game. Jones got the first goal of the night off an assist from Reagan Pentz at the 11:57 mark and then got her second goal off an assist from Olivia Stafford at the 19:44 mark in the game.
Vanderbilt outshot Missouri 19-5, including 8-1 shots on net. The Commodores’ defensive effort went a long way to helping get the win. Goalie Sara Wojdelko saved the only shot on net she faced as Vanderbilt did a nice job throughout the night keeping the ball away from its own net.
It marked the third consecutive victory for Vanderbilt soccer.
On the volleyball court, Vanderbilt lost both of its games over the weekend at Auburn and at Florida. The Commodores lost both games 3-1.
Friday night against Auburn, Vanderbilt took the first set 25-18, but dropped its next three sets in a tightly contested match 25-23, 25-18 and 25-22.
Sunday afternoon against Florida, the Commodores dropped the first set 25-19 but came back to tie the match in the second set with a 25-16 set victory. But Florida turned out to be too much for Vanderbilt to handle as the Commodores dropped the final two sets 25-17 and 25-18.
Vanderbilt volleyball will look to get back in the win column Friday night against LSU at 7 p.m. CT.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt men’s golf at The Bryson Invitational, Day 1.
Vanderbilt men’s tennis at ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships, Day 5
This Weekend’s Commodores Results Today
Did You Notice?
In Vanderbilt men’s tennis, the Commodores were able to get three players on Saturday to advance to the next round of the ITA Ohio Valley Championships at Purdue.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
21 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“The peanuts which we fumbled there have sprouted in a row. Where mighty Casey sung in vain just twenty years ago.”- Grantland Rice, Mudville’s Fate