Vanderbilt Cruises Into Quarterfinal Round at SEC Tournament: The Anchor, April 18, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt defeated Florida 4-0 on Thursday, setting up a showdown against an Auburn team the Commodores haven't beaten since 2021.
No. 13 Vanderbilt won all nine of its matches played Thursday at the 2025 SEC Women’s Tennis Championship Tournament against Florida.

Vanderbilt will now face No. 4-seed Auburn in the tournament’s quarterfinal round at 3 p.m. The Commodores have not won a series against the Tigers since 2021.

Here are the complete results from Thursday’s win over Florida:

No. 13 Vanderbilt 4, No. 47 Florida 0

Doubles
1. No. 14 Mohr/Webster (Vanderbilt) def. No. 22 Dudeney/Spee (Florida) 6-4
2. Ray/Stammel (Vanderbilt) vs. Gailis/Nikola Daubnerova (Florida) 5-2, unfinished
3. Macavei/Stevens (Vanderbilt) def. Neilson-Gatenby/Oliveras (Florida) 6-3

Singles
1. No. 10 Mohr (Vanderbilt) def. No. 30 Gailis (Florida) 6-1, 6-2
2. No. 62 Ray (Vanderbilt) vs. No. 53 Dudeney (Florida) 6-7 (5), 2-3, unfinished
3. No. 52 Stammel (Vanderbilt) def. Neilson-Gatenby (Florida) 6-4, 6-4
4. Webster (Vanderbilt) vs. Spee (Florida) 6-3, 3-3, unfinished
5. Vijayakumar (Vanderbilt) vs. Daubnerova (Florida) 6-2, 5-3, unfinished
6. Stevens (Vanderbilt) def. Oliveras (Florida) 6-0, 0-0, retired

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (6,1,3)

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Women’s Tennis: No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 6 Auburn, SEC Tournament

Baseball: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN+

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.

Women’s Tennis: No. 5 Vanderbilt 4, No. 12 Florida 0 at SEC Tournament

Baseball: No. 19 Vanderbilt 3, No. 5 Georgia 1

