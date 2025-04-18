Vanderbilt Cruises Into Quarterfinal Round at SEC Tournament: The Anchor, April 18, 2025
No. 13 Vanderbilt won all nine of its matches played Thursday at the 2025 SEC Women’s Tennis Championship Tournament against Florida.
Vanderbilt will now face No. 4-seed Auburn in the tournament’s quarterfinal round at 3 p.m. The Commodores have not won a series against the Tigers since 2021.
Here are the complete results from Thursday’s win over Florida:
No. 13 Vanderbilt 4, No. 47 Florida 0
Doubles
1. No. 14 Mohr/Webster (Vanderbilt) def. No. 22 Dudeney/Spee (Florida) 6-4
2. Ray/Stammel (Vanderbilt) vs. Gailis/Nikola Daubnerova (Florida) 5-2, unfinished
3. Macavei/Stevens (Vanderbilt) def. Neilson-Gatenby/Oliveras (Florida) 6-3
Singles
1. No. 10 Mohr (Vanderbilt) def. No. 30 Gailis (Florida) 6-1, 6-2
2. No. 62 Ray (Vanderbilt) vs. No. 53 Dudeney (Florida) 6-7 (5), 2-3, unfinished
3. No. 52 Stammel (Vanderbilt) def. Neilson-Gatenby (Florida) 6-4, 6-4
4. Webster (Vanderbilt) vs. Spee (Florida) 6-3, 3-3, unfinished
5. Vijayakumar (Vanderbilt) vs. Daubnerova (Florida) 6-2, 5-3, unfinished
6. Stevens (Vanderbilt) def. Oliveras (Florida) 6-0, 0-0, retired
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (6,1,3)
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Women’s Tennis: No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 6 Auburn, SEC Tournament
Baseball: No. 5 Georgia at No. 19 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN+
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.
Women’s Tennis: No. 5 Vanderbilt 4, No. 12 Florida 0 at SEC Tournament
Baseball: No. 19 Vanderbilt 3, No. 5 Georgia 1
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
134 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“I think that’s probably hardest things playing in market such as Chicago. It’s one where you have to be very careful with your words and if you’re not careful, they could easily be misconstrued into something you didn’t mean or intend. No matter what answer you give, no matter if you don’t like your teammate, the one thing you want to come out and say is, ‘Well, I think he does a great job being a leader.’ In your mind, you’re like, ‘This guy is probably one of the worst leaders ever.’ But you can’t outwardly say that because you’re going to get crushed by the media.”- Earl Bennett