Vanderbilt Football SEC Network Takeover Announced: The Anchor

Vanderbilt will take over SEC Network Sunday. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the best games from the 2024-2025 sports season across all Vanderbilt sports.
The black and gold takeover features highlights from Vanderbilt football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and soccer games throughout the year. Fans will also get another chance to watch Vanderbilt Football’s Spring All-Access special.
The takeover will begin at midnight ET Sunday morning, or 11 p.m. CT Saturday night, starting with Vanderbilt football’s’ 35-27 Birmingham Bowl victory over Georgia Tech. Throughout the day, fans can relive baseball’s SEC Tournament Championship and upsets wins with men’s basketball’s thrilling victories over Kentucky and Tennessee.
Women’s basketball will also be featured. The Lady ‘Dores get in on the action with both of its victories over Tennessee, the first time the Dores defeated the Lady Vols twice in a season, and Mikayla Blake’s record-setting, 55-point game at Auburn. Soccer joins the takeover with Vanderbilt's stunning upset over Florida State to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
But the headliner of the takeover is also the finale of the takeover. At 8 p.m. CT, fans can rewatch Vanderbilt football’s stunning upset over No. 1 Alabama 40-35 from Oct. 5, 2024. The win over Alabama was the program’s first victory over a No. 1-ranked team as the goalposts were taken down and made their way to Broadway.
Here is the full takeover schedule.
The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team will spend the Thanksgiving weekend in the Caribbean, as it was announced Wednesday that the Commodores are participating in the 26th Annual U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on St. Thomas Island.
Vanderbilt will take on Oregon State on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. CT before taking on either BYU or Virginia Tech on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. CT.
