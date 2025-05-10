Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Golfers Earn All-SEC Honors: The Anchor, May 10, 2025

Wells Williams was one of three Vanderbilt golfers to receive All-SEC honors ahead of their NCAA Regional in Amherst, Va.
Vanderbilt’s men’s golf team still has some rounds to play, but some celebration is already warranted.

Three Commodores earned post season honors from the SEC on Friday, ahead of their upcoming NCAA Tournament regional at Poplar Grove Golf Club in Amherst, Va.

Senior Jackson Van Paris and junior Wells Williams earned All-SEC second team honors, while junior Ben Loomis was selected to the SEC community service team. It’s the second-straight All-SEC second team selection for Van Paris and second career All-SEC honor for Williams, who was named to the All-SEC freshman team in 2022-23 and was the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the end of stroke play at the 2025 SEC Men’s Golf Championship.

Williams captured a team-best two individual titles this season, winning the 2025 Southwestern Invitational and 2025 Mason Rudolph Championship.

Vanderbilt will begin in its NCAA Tournament play Monday and concluding Wednesday. Here is the list of teams (listed by their seeding) Vanderbilt will be competing against in the NCAA Regional:

1. LSU
2. Oklahoma 
3. Vanderbilt
4. Pepperdine [West Coast Conference]
5. Tennessee
6. Arizona
7. Stanford
8. Wake Forest
9. Arkansas
10. Florida Gulf Coast 
11. Kent State [Mid-American Conference]
12. Princeton [The Ivy League]
13. Howard [Northeast Conference]

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Baseball: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Baseball: No. 15 Tennessee 3, No. 11 Vanderbilt 2

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

114 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

"This is the game we've been waiting for...now we've just got to take care of business and we could be league champs."

Barry Booker

