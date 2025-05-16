Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Graduate Added To Women's Basketball Staff: The Anchor, May 16, 2025

Joe Gaither

Mar 6, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordyn Oliver (11) walks back against the Tennessee Lady Vols during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph announced on Thursday that recent Commodore women’s basketball graduate Jordyn Oliver has joined the Vandy support staff as director of player development.

“From my first phone call with Jordyn over two years ago, I knew she would elevate our program in every way,” said Ralph in a statement. “Her growth and leadership on the court helped our team return to the NCAA tournament, but her energy and passion for success are so special that we simply had to keep her here at Vanderbilt. As an aspiring coach, she will gain valuable experience on our staff in helping our players develop on and off the floor.”

Oliver joins the Commodores staff after playing her last two seasons of college basketball in Nashville. She spent two seasons playing at Duke and two seasons playing at Baylor, giving her a wealth of college basketball experience.

“I am excited and ready to join the women’s basketball staff at Vanderbilt, where I will bring the same energy and effort I brought to the court in my time as a Commodore,” Oliver said. “In just two years, Coach Ralph has taught me to be a better person. I am so thankful for the opportunity to get to learn from this staff and continue my growth as I transition away from being a student-athlete.”

