Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt in Danger of Missing NCAA Tournament Cut: The Anchor, May 25, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt golf at 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship.
Vanderbilt golf at 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship. / Vanderbilt Athletics

Sunday’s third round of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship will be extremely important for Vanderbilt.

At 6-over par after two rounds of play, the Commodores are in 15th place which happens to be right at the projected cutline. the top 15 teams at the end of Sunday move onto Monday’s final round.

“We certainly knew we needed to come out fast today, the front nine has been more scorable, as we proved yesterday,” Vanderbilt coach Scott Limbaugh. “We played really well again on the front nine, made some birdies on No. 10. Once we started to get to Holes 12-16, we lost our way a little bit. Part of that is youth, and part of that is coaching. We’ve got to keep looking forward.”

Round 3 of the 2025 NCAA Championships gets underway on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. CT. Vanderbilt holds the tie breaker for the No. 15 slotted tees time and will start its day at 10:20 a.m. CT from the first tee box.

Sunday’s Commodores Schedule

Baseball: Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Noon, ESPN2

Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at NCAA Championship, Round 3, 10:20 a.m.

Monday’s Commodores Schedule

Baseball: NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Show, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at NCAA Championship, Round 4

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Baseball: Vanderbilt 10, Tennessee 0

Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at NCAA Championship, Round 2 Scores

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt and Ole Miss will face off Sunday for the SEC Baseball Tournament championship. It won’t be the first meeting between the two schools. In case you’ve forgotten, here’s how the last meeting ended:

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

98 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“Fun fact. I was brought into a meeting before first game in 2013. Thought I was being cut. They asked me ‘What's Jay [Cutler’s] thought on the playbook» I was relieved, but seriously!?”

Edgar Bennett

Check Us Out On:

TwitteR/X
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Threads
Blue Sky

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Other Sports