Vanderbilt in Danger of Missing NCAA Tournament Cut: The Anchor, May 25, 2025
Sunday’s third round of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship will be extremely important for Vanderbilt.
At 6-over par after two rounds of play, the Commodores are in 15th place which happens to be right at the projected cutline. the top 15 teams at the end of Sunday move onto Monday’s final round.
“We certainly knew we needed to come out fast today, the front nine has been more scorable, as we proved yesterday,” Vanderbilt coach Scott Limbaugh. “We played really well again on the front nine, made some birdies on No. 10. Once we started to get to Holes 12-16, we lost our way a little bit. Part of that is youth, and part of that is coaching. We’ve got to keep looking forward.”
Round 3 of the 2025 NCAA Championships gets underway on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. CT. Vanderbilt holds the tie breaker for the No. 15 slotted tees time and will start its day at 10:20 a.m. CT from the first tee box.
Sunday’s Commodores Schedule
Baseball: Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Noon, ESPN2
Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at NCAA Championship, Round 3, 10:20 a.m.
Monday’s Commodores Schedule
Baseball: NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Show, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at NCAA Championship, Round 4
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Baseball: Vanderbilt 10, Tennessee 0
Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at NCAA Championship, Round 2 Scores
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt and Ole Miss will face off Sunday for the SEC Baseball Tournament championship. It won’t be the first meeting between the two schools. In case you’ve forgotten, here’s how the last meeting ended:
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
98 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Fun fact. I was brought into a meeting before first game in 2013. Thought I was being cut. They asked me ‘What's Jay [Cutler’s] thought on the playbook» I was relieved, but seriously!?”- Edgar Bennett
