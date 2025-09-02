Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Wins Carmel Cup: The Anchor
Vanderbilt men’s golf had a great weekend to start the fall season. The No. 12 Commodores won the Carmel Cup in Pebble Beach.
Vanderbilt finished 17-under as a team as it looks to now climb up the rankings. During the weekend, Vanderbilt took down No. 10 Oklahoma State and No. 9 Oklahoma en route to a statement win to open the season.
“I am thrilled for our guys and proud of how we stayed strong to get the win,” Vanderbilt head coach Scott Limbaugh said. “You cannot take winning for granted because it’s never easy. It certainly wasn’t easy today, but going through adversity always makes you better. You have to expect to get pushed by good teams and be willing to push back. We have a lot of new faces, and everyone is figuring out where they fit in. It was a total team effort, and Ryan and Michael played with a ton of courage all week, especially down the stretch today. Assistant coach Austin Cody did a great job hanging in there with Michael this week and keeping him locked in. Wells did a great job this week, and he’s enjoying leading these guys.”
This weekend’s win was the first time in program history that Vanderbilt won at the Carmel Cup in the 11 times that they have played in it. It also marks the third time in the last four seasons that the Commodores have won the first event of the season.
Freshman Michael Riebe showed out in his first event in the black and gold, finishing 10-under par with rounds of 69, 66 and 71.
“This was a great start to the year, but there’s a lot we have to do better, which should be encouraging,” said Limbaugh. “College golf is all about how you improve from week-to-week, and that’s where our focus will be. We are so grateful to the Ewing family and all they’ve done for us. It was certainly a great weekend, and it is awesome for us to finally win the Carmel Cup in its final year.”
Today’s Commodores Schedule
There are no games scheduled today.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Vanderbilt men's golf won at Carmel Cup.
Vanderbilt women's golf placed 2nd at Carmel Cup.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt women’s golf also put on a strong performance on the women’s side at the Carmel Cup. The Commodores finished in second place at the event behind Texas A&M.
“I am really proud of the fight we showed today and feel like everyone played with purpose,” said head coach Greg Allen. “I’m also proud of the way we finished the last few holes. We didn’t get off to a great start but showed a lot of patience and maturity hanging in there.”
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
62 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“Due to its ingredients … courage, mental and physical condition, spirit and its terrific body contact which tends to sort the men from the boys … football remains one of the great games of all time.”- Grantland Rice