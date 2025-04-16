Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Stumbles in Round 2 of SEC Championship: The Anchor, April 16, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

The 2025 SEC Women's Golf Championship concludes Wednesday.
The Vanderbilt women’s golf team didn’t have the best of days on at course at Pelican Golf Club in Pensacola, Fla. The Commodores had the worst second round of the 16 teams in the SEC Women’s Golf Championship, posting a 302 round two score.

Vanderbilt enters the final round of play in 15th place with a 590, 30-over par score after two rounds. The Dores are five strokes back of Missouri and six off Oklahoma.

“Today was a day where you really want to have a short memory,” head coach Greg Allen said. “In fact, coach Meason used the Ted Lasso line and told them to be a goldfish. I’m not even sure what happened. With the exception of Tillie’s rough start, things were fine through our first eight holes and then disaster hit us on 18 and we never quite recovered.”

Vanderbilt will tee off in the final round at 8 a.m.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Women’s Golf: Vanderbilt at SEC Championship, 7:50 a.m., Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.
Men’s Tennis: Vanderbilt vs. Alabama, at SEC Championships, 9 a.m.
Lacrosse: Vanderbilt at Lindenwood, Noon, ESPN+

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Women’s Golf: Vanderbilt at SEC Championship
Baseball: No. 19 Vanderbilt 5, Lipscomb 4 (10 innings)

Did You Notice?

  • The SEC announced its schedule of appearances for the 2025 SEC Football Media Days that will take place July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park in Atlanta, Ga.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

136 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“The less he’s asked to see the better he is.”

Jerry Angelo on Jay Cutler

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

