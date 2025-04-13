Vanderbilt Suffers Heartbreaking Loss to East Carolina: The Anchor, April 13, 2025
Heartbreak comes in many different forms in sports, but nothing hurts more than a last-second loss. Unfortunately, Vanderbilt’s lacrosse team experienced that first-hand Saturday.
East Carolina’s Riley Matthiesen scored the game-winning goal in the final second to send the Commodores (6-8, 2-3 AAC) back to Nashville with a 14-13 loss.
The Pirates (5-8, 3-1 AAC) scored five unanswered goals to go into halftime with a 10-6 lead. The Commodores managed to regain the lead in the second half, holding East Carolina scoreless in the third period.
Vanderbilt’s Nancy Halleron put her team ahead 13-11 with four minutes left to play, but East Carolina scored three-straight goals, including the last-second game-winning goal.
The Commodores will return to action Wednesday when they host Lindenwood. Gametime is scheduled for noon and will be streamed on ESPN+.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Women’s Tennis: No. 9 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
Baseball: No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Oklahoma, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Lacrosse: East Carolina 14, Vanderbilt 13
Baseball: No. 19 Oklahoma 14, No. 17 Vanderbilt 0
Men’s Tennis: No. 50 Vanderbilt 4, No. 22 Oklahoma 3
Doubles
1. No. 26 Lacides/Bruno Nhavene (Oklahoma) def. No. 40 Cox/Ross (Vanderbilt) 6-4
2. Alvarez/Kholo Montsi (Oklahoma) def. Pablo Martinez Gomez/Panarin (Vanderbilt) 6-0
3. Dylan Charlap/Ruger (Vanderbilt) vs. Hasson/Kimhi (Oklahoma) 4-5, unfinished
Singles
1. Panarin (Vanderbilt) def. No. 78 Lacides (Oklahoma) 6-3, 6-4
2. Montsi (Oklahoma) def. Martinez Gomez (Vanderbilt) 6-4, 6-3
3. Cox (Vanderbilt) def. No. 91 Alvarez (OU) 6-4, 6-2
4. Kimhi (Oklahoma) def. Ross (Vanderbilt) 6-4, 6-4
5. Ruger (Vanderbilt) def. Hasson (Oklahoma) 7-6 (7), 6-3
6. Coquelin (Vanderbilt) def. Melero (Oklahoma) 7-6 (5), 6-3
Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (3,1,2,4,5,6)
Did You Notice?
- Vanderbilt's offense won Saturday's Black-and-Gold Spring Game despite its starting quarterback standing with the Commodores' coaches during the scrimmage.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
139 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
"On paper, Alabama does look better, but I think we're a smarter team. The game is going to boil down to whoever wants it the most, to who gets those loose balls."- Terry Compton