Vanderbilt Suffers Heartbreaking Loss to East Carolina: The Anchor, April 13, 2025

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt's lacrosse team lost 14-13 to East Carolina on a last-second goal by the Pirates.
Heartbreak comes in many different forms in sports, but nothing hurts more than a last-second loss. Unfortunately, Vanderbilt’s lacrosse team experienced that first-hand Saturday.

East Carolina’s Riley Matthiesen scored the game-winning goal in the final second to send the Commodores (6-8, 2-3 AAC) back to Nashville with a 14-13 loss.

The Pirates (5-8, 3-1 AAC) scored five unanswered goals to go into halftime with a 10-6 lead. The Commodores managed to regain the lead in the second half, holding East Carolina scoreless in the third period.

Vanderbilt’s Nancy Halleron put her team ahead 13-11 with four minutes left to play, but East Carolina scored three-straight goals, including the last-second game-winning goal.

The Commodores will return to action Wednesday when they host Lindenwood. Gametime is scheduled for noon and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Women’s Tennis: No. 9 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

Baseball: No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Oklahoma, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Lacrosse: East Carolina 14, Vanderbilt 13

Baseball: No. 19 Oklahoma 14, No. 17 Vanderbilt 0

Men’s Tennis: No. 50 Vanderbilt 4, No. 22 Oklahoma 3

Doubles
1. No. 26 Lacides/Bruno Nhavene (Oklahoma) def. No. 40 Cox/Ross (Vanderbilt) 6-4
2. Alvarez/Kholo Montsi (Oklahoma) def. Pablo Martinez Gomez/Panarin (Vanderbilt) 6-0
3. Dylan Charlap/Ruger (Vanderbilt) vs. Hasson/Kimhi (Oklahoma) 4-5, unfinished

Singles
1. Panarin (Vanderbilt) def. No. 78 Lacides (Oklahoma) 6-3, 6-4
2. Montsi (Oklahoma) def. Martinez Gomez (Vanderbilt) 6-4, 6-3
3. Cox (Vanderbilt) def. No. 91 Alvarez (OU) 6-4, 6-2
4. Kimhi (Oklahoma) def. Ross (Vanderbilt) 6-4, 6-4
5. Ruger (Vanderbilt) def. Hasson (Oklahoma) 7-6 (7), 6-3
6. Coquelin (Vanderbilt) def. Melero (Oklahoma) 7-6 (5), 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (3,1,2,4,5,6)

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

139 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

"On paper, Alabama does look better, but I think we're a smarter team. The game is going to boil down to whoever wants it the most, to who gets those loose balls."

Terry Compton

