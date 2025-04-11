Vanderbilt Volleyball Learns 2025 SEC Schedule: The Anchor, April 11, 2025
Nearly every sport played under the Southeastern Conference umbrella is loaded with several of the best teams in the nation.
SEC football speaks for itself and the men’s basketball teams sent a record 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament. The conference’s baseball teams occupy 10 of the top 25 ranked teams, including six inside the top 10, and 12 of the top 25 softball teams.
But in collegiate volleyball, the SEC is far from the superior conference. However, that’s likely to change now that all 16 SEC schools will field a volleyball team in 2025.
The SEC announced its conference volleyball schedule Thursday, giving its teams an idea of the challenges they face. Here’s the complete SEC schedule for Vanderbilt:
2025 SEC Volleyball Schedule
- Wednesday, Sept. 24, at Texas
- Friday, Sept. 26, at Texas A&M
- Friday, Oct. 3, vs. Oklahoma
- Sunday, Oct. 5, vs. Arkansas
- Friday, Oct. 10, at Auburn
- Sunday, Oct. 12, at Florida
- Friday, Oct. 17, vs. LSU
- Sunday, Oct. 19, vs. Ole Miss
- Friday, Oct. 24, vs. Georgia
- Sunday, Oct. 26, vs. South Carolina
- Friday, Oct. 31, at Kentucky
- Sunday, Nov. 2, vs. Missouri
- Friday, Nov. 7, vs. Tennessee
- Friday, Nov. 14 at Alabama
- Sunday, Nov. 16, at Mississippi State
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Women’s Tennis: Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.
Baseball: No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Oklahoma, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Men’s Tennis: No. 50 Vanderbilt 4, No. 41 Arkansas 1
Doubles
1. No. 40 Cox/Michael Ross (Vanderbilt) def. No. 19 Smillie/Vrba (Arkansas) 6-4
2. Martinez Gomez/Panarin (Vanderbilt) vs. Brendan Boland/Palovic (Arkansas) 5-4, unfinished
3. Dylan Charlap/Ruger (Vanderbilt) def. Bozo Barun/Emesz (Arkansas) 7-6 (4)
Singles
1. Panarin (Vanderbilt) def. No. 48 Palovic (Arkansas) 6-2, 6-2
2. Martinez Gomez (Vanderbilt) vs. Barun (Arkansas) 6-2, 6-7 (4), 2-2, unfinished
3. Vrba (Arkansas) def. Cox (Vanderbilt) 6-2, 6-3
4. Ross (Vanderbilt) def. Emesz (Arkansas) 7-6 (3), 6-4
5. Ruger (Vanderbilt) def. Bellegy (Arkansas) 6-1, 6-4
6. Coquelin (Vanderbilt) vs. Jean-Baptiste Badon (Arkansas) 6-0, 3-1, unfinished
Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (1,3,4,5)
Did You Notice?
- Vanderbilt’s bowling team saw two of its players receive NTCA All-American honors. Isabel Allen was on the organizations’ second team and Victoria Varano was named to the third team.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
142 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
"Going to Vandy did a lot of things for me, and one of the things it cured me of was the need to follow college football … You know, I have to go to my 40th reunion next week. They're going to love that I said that."- Roy Blount Jr.