Vanderbilt Women Hit Century Mark In Season Finale: The Anchor, March 3, 2025
The Vanderbilt Commodores (21-9, 8-8) closed the regular season in style, crushing Missouri (14-17, 3-13) 100-59 in the regular season finale.
Vanderbilt made 15 3-point shots as a team and forced 24 Missouri turnovers to route the Tigers. Freshman superstart Mikayla Blakes led the Commodores with 29 points, with three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
“I want to say how proud I am of my entire team," head coach Shea Ralph said. "I’ve been really hard on them all this month. I know what it looks like and feels like to want to be competitive in March. I know you need to be playing your best basketball and need to have a certain level of resilience and resolve. Today, my team looked like my team. They looked like they were having fun. We moved the ball and had tons of different contributions from tons of different players. I thought our defense, both full court and half court, was some of the best it’s been all year.”
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Men's Golf: Vanderbilt at Cabo Collegiate Invitational
- Women's Golf: Vanderbilt at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
- Baseball: Uconn 6, Vanderbilt 2
- Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt 100, Missouri 59
- Bowling: Vanderbilt wins the North Carolina A&T Stallings Invitational Sunday, compiling a 10-2 tournament record. The Commodores defeated Jacksonville State in the final.
- Women's Tennis: Vanderbilt 5, Alabama 2
- Men's Tennis: Alabama 4, Vanderbilt 0
- Men's Golf: Vanderbilt finished round one of the Cabo Collegiate Invitational in 11th place, shooting 12-over Par. Arizona State is in first place at 8-under Par.
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
182 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Coming to Vanderbilt, I did not feel like I belonged, initially, and I think part of that is because I had a 16 ACT score, and the head coach (banged) on the table for me to get in. I knew I could play. I was always very confident in my skill set. But as a student, it took me about a year and a half to get my footing.”- Earl Bennett