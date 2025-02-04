Vanderbilt Adds 3-Star Prospect to 2026 Recruiting Class
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores added to the 2026 recruiting class this week, locking in a top-30 player from the state of Ohio as the second member of the class.
3-Star athlete Daniel Vollmer officially announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on social media, choosing the Commodores over the likes of Indiana, Duke, Purdue and more.
Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, Vollmer is a multifaceted athlete. He lines up at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end and finished the 2024 season with over 1,000 all purpose yards and nearly 20 touchdowns.
He stands at 6-foot-2, 210 lbs., and while he has almost exclusively played offense in high school, Vollmer reportedly has discussed a position change with the coaching staff.
"Coach (Nick) Lezynski, coach (Clark) Lea and the staff did a great job of painting the image in my head of how I would fit in, how I would impact the team and where they see me on the field. And that was at linebacker," Vollmer said to 247Sports' Robbie Weinstein.
The Commodores currently hold just one other commitment for the 2026 recruiting class: quarterback Michael Mitchell, Jr. Lea and his staff put together the 55th ranked class in the nation for 2025, and currently hold the 45th ranked class for this year's cycle.
